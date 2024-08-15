Every Look Jenna Ortega Wore On The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Press Tour

Ever since her Wednesday press tour, Jenna Ortega has fully embraced a dark glam aesthetic — a vibe she’s taking up a notch for her recent Beetlejuice Beetlejuice looks.

While some might chalk it up to another bout of method dressing, Ortega is blurring the line between adhering to the film’s theme and simply expressing her personal style. In the Tim Burton-directed sequel, out Sept. 6, she steps into the role of Astrid Deetz, the younger daughter of Lydia Deetz, aka the OG goth girl played by Winona Ryder. With the help of stylist Enrique Melendez since she was 14, the duo is already serving up some unforgettable ensembles, from reworked archival gowns to leather dresses with hidden skull motifs.

See every look the actress wore on her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour, below.

Mexico City Premiere - Aug. 13 Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress kicked off her press tour with a princess-y look from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2009 collection paired with bespoke Steve Madden shoes. With whimsical layers of tulle and a structured corseted bodice, the archival piece was cleverly reimagined with a shorter hemline.

Mexico City Press - Aug. 13 Gap Ortega gives the movie’s signature stripes an early-aughts spin with a Marc Jacobs blazer and Gap jeans paired with metallic heels.