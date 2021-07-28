Jenna Ortega Lands Her First Fashion Campaign With American Eagle

In between prepping for her lead role in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday (directed by Tim Burton and a spinoff from The Addams Family franchise), the HBO Max debut of her award-winning indie film The Fallout, the 2022 release of Scream, and an anticipated A24 project called X, rising star Jenna Ortega managed to snag a big fashion deal, too.

On Wednesday, the You actress and former Disney kid stars in her first-ever fashion campaign for American Eagle, promoting the retail brand for back-to-school shopping alongside a few other famous faces, including Addison Rae, Outers Banks’ Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, and Caleb McLaughlin of Strangers Things.

“Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun. The clothes are very soft and comfortable, so I felt more relaxed than I usually do at photoshoots,” says Ortega on joining American Eagle and shooting the campaign. “It’s also rare I get to work with people my age, so reconnecting with my old friend Caleb and meeting the others was pretty cool for me.”

As one would expect from someone who’s Gen Z, Ortega isn’t a fan of skinny jeans — or pants, in general, she notes — so she leans towards comfort when it comes to wearing denim. “Right now I’m really loving the baggy Mom jean by AE,” she says. “There’s a lot of leg room and a loose waistband, which is really nice.”

And while we’re all enjoying swimwear, party dressing, and nostalgic trends this summer, Ortega is actually looking forward to more fall-friendly styles, like crewnecks and sweaters. “I just try to pay attention to what I feel my best in,” she says when it comes to finding fashion inspiration. “As long as I feel good I think that’s all that matters.”

Below, Ortega takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her worst (first!) date, her dream music festival headliners, her favorite shoes, and more.

Jenna Ortega for American Eagle’s “Future Together. Jeans Forever” campaign. Courtesy of AEO Inc.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Libra, but I don’t believe in zodiac signs at all.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I would love to sit and listen to someone really try to convince me. I wish I had some sort of crazy story, but I don’t. When I was younger, I swore I was seeing things all the time, but I was also a huge scaredy-cat and incredibly paranoid.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? My go-to drink order if I have to get anything other than water is cranberry juice. But not some mix, like Cran-apple, I want the pure, concentrated, no additives stuff. The best!

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? This is the hardest question to ever exist. The impossible lineup would maybe be The Velvet Underground, Erykah Badu, and Earth, Wind & Fire. And I’m going to cheat and sneak in an after party with Amy Winehouse singing jazz in a small, secluded tent, like an intimate club.

5. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t think this is a weird snack at all, but my go-to is popcorn and jalapeño juice.

6. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? My cellular communication skills.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? YouTube was playing video after video of artists performing at Hyde Park and I spent hours watching.

Jenna Ortega for American Eagle’s “Future Together. Jeans Forever” campaign. Courtesy of AEO Inc.

8. Describe your worst date in three words. Worst (first!) date in three words: He arrived drunk.

9. What was the last DM you received? The last DM I received from someone I know is my friend Lucy showing me candle holders they made. Very cute.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? My favorite movie as a kid might’ve been The Pacifier starring Vin Diesel.

12. What’s your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Maybe the never-ending camouflage joke that often coincides with John Cena (you can’t see me!). Just the fact that the entire internet has agreed that anytime camouflage or John Cena appear in a photo, and we have to pretend it’s/he’s not there, is so funny to me. Also to see everyone come together like that feels like a glimpse at world peace.

13. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Björk at the 2001 Oscars.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I used to have this floral, long-sleeve crop top that was very ‘70s. I was obsessed with it but I haven’t been able to find it in years. I tend to give a lot of stuff away, so I’m not sure whether it got caught up in the mix or I just misplaced it. I do miss it sometimes.

Jenna Ortega for American Eagle’s “Future Together. Jeans Forever” campaign. Courtesy of AEO Inc.

15. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? I could not live without my Chucks. They go with everything, and I wear them practically everyday.

16. What is your coffee order? Just black coffee, sometimes iced.

17. What is one question you never want to be asked again? I never like answering when people ask me what my future plans are or what I see for myself in the future. I don’t know! I’m not there yet!

18. What is your go-to sad song? I don’t know that I have a go-to sad song, I don’t really listen to certain songs when I’m sad. But I enjoy “No Surprises” from Radiohead, and I think the production on “Trust Song Conclusion” by Daniel Johann is melancholy, but it’s beautiful.