All The Best Red-Carpet Looks From Venice Film Festival 2024

It’s back-to-school season for actors, which, for them, means a return to the glam chair and red carpet — and for us, glamorous pictures to scroll through. The 81st Venice Film Festival is officially underway in the still-floating Italian city for a week of film, fashion, and standing ovations.

A few premieres of note: Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar’s first full-length movie in English, The Room Next Door, starring mothers of the silver screen Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, plus Luca Guadagnino’s steamy adaptation of Timothy Burrough’s landmark book Queer starring Loewe daddy Daniel Craig and internet boyfriend Drew Starkey. Finally, we’d be remiss not to mention the much-anticipated Joker sequel Folie à Deux featuring Lady Gaga alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who’s reprising his Oscar-winning role.

With so much star power comes high-wattage looks to match, and Venice has proven itself to be fertile soil for experimentation — who could forget Zendaya’s custom Balmain second-skin dress, Gaga’s main-character moment in feathered bubblegum-pink Valentino, or Taylor Russell’s Venice debut in Kelly green Balenciaga Couture? Keep scrolling to see the best looks so far, and check back during the week for every dress you won’t want to miss.

Jenna Ortega Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Winona Ryder Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Russell Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Chanel haute couture spring 1993.

Cate Blanchett Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Monica Bellucci Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Balenciaga Couture.