Even Olivia Rodrigo, The Self-Proclaimed DM Wizard, Met Some “Questionable” Exes That Way

There’s shooting your shot over Instagram direct messaging, and then there’s Olivia Rodrigo, who recently called herself "wizard" of DMs — even if she simulataneously admitted that she’s got a spotty track record using the feature.

In a fan video captured during the California leg of her GUTS World Tour on Aug. 13, the Stanley cup collaborator had a candid moment with the crowd during which she revealed that some of her past relationships began with a simple private message. Though some of those encounters were, in her words, "questionable," Rodrigo said she’s mastered the art of DM sliding, even using the platform to connect with her producer Dan Nigro.

Though only time will tell who these dubious former paramours might be, it is somewhat reassuring to know that, if done right, a cold call can still open up a world of possibilities — after all, the singer-actress can at least partially credit her three Grammy wins and 13 nominations to a DM, right?