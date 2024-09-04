Bella Hadid’s Baggy Jorts Look & 4 More Transitional Outfit Ideas To Wear Now

Some people cling to the last dregs of summer like it’s the last time it’ll be 80 degrees in our lifetimes, but for others, Sept. 1 marks the beginning of fall, which brings a welcome wardrobe shift. Mornings can start out brisk and turn into a sweatier situation mid-day, so dressing for the entire day can be a Sisyphean task. Thankfully, some street-style veterans are here with a dose of transitional dressing inspiration. Bella Hadid is a natural at making her ‘fits work for her, and Dua Lipa and EmRata have New York paparazzi looks down to a tee. Below, we’ve chosen five different silhouettes to help carry you into the true fall months (weeks?) in style, from leather and lace to suede boots and dad sneakers.

Big Coat, Tiny Skirt

Dua Lipa in New York, September 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though this pic is a few years old, I still return to this Dua Lipa silhouette when a chill hits the air. It’s foolproof: The coat offers protection from the brutal city wind, the boots are made for stomping, while the skimpy skirt and shirt still bring the party.

Heavy & Soft

Rihanna in New York, May 2024. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna is a master of contrasts. She’s worn a sheer skirt with a more substantial top several times, most recently while on vacation in Barbados in August, but for the city girls, this version will suit the transitional months nicely. Pick out a dark-toned leather blazer and match it to a sheer skirt or dress. Keep the accessories low-key and go all-black to let the hero color shine.

Dad Knows Best

Emily Ratajkowski in New York, September 2023. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

More leather this time, but in a much more casual vein. Take cues from EmRata’s relaxed vibe while walking through the West Village on a brisk morning. The top half falls off the body, the jeans are skinny, and the sneakers are pulled straight from your dad’s ‘80s archive.

Light As A Feather

Daisy Edgar-Jones in New York, July 2024. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though a chill is no doubt in the air, the mid-day sweat will still be hitting until at least October. Make like Daisy Edgar-Jones and be a Chloé girl while the weather still cooperates. Pick the flowiest dress you can find in a transitional color like this powder blue, and counter the flounce with sturdy boots and a thick, sculptural necklace.

Baggy Times Two

Bella Hadid in New York, September 2022. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

We couldn’t not include Bella in our roundup of transitional weather ‘fits, because nobody does off-duty supermodel style like Miss Hadid. Baggy denim shorts are a downtown staple thanks to the tomboys and horse girls of the world. Pair them with a slim-fit button-down and even baggier boots, and a sleek shoulder bag for that true girl-on-the-go energy.