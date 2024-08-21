Rosalía & Lisa Do Transitional Dressing Two Ways

Not only did Rosalía and LISA gift us a girl-power anthem for our end of summer playlists with their collaboration “New Woman,” they just provided a dose of in-between weather dressing inspiration in similar-but-different wrap skirts.

The new pop besties were snapped by paparazzi in Los Angeles wearing two looks that have us excited to ditch our booty shorts and bikini bottoms for some more substantial fall fashion. Their individual takes on the skirt style were in line with their respective personal styles: Lisa opted for an adorable mini denim number paired with a cropped button-down, both from Coperni, and some New Balance dad sneakers, while Rosalía chose a wool midi skirt worn with vintage Dior heels and a skin-tight patterned top.

The wrap skirt is a wardrobe hero for the in-between weather moments, both for its skin-baring slit and styling capabilities as evidenced by these two pop princesses. Contrast the slit by keeping it demure on top with a roomy shirt, or opt for a below-the-knee style and wear a tight going-out top. Below, shop our picks, including a darker version of Lisa’s exact skirt.