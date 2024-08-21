Spanish singer Rosalia greets as she arrives on the red carpet for 'The Prelude to the Olympics' at ...
JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion

Rosalía & Lisa Do Transitional Dressing Two Ways

Their late-summer outfit equations both involve a wrap skirt.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Not only did Rosalía and LISA gift us a girl-power anthem for our end of summer playlists with their collaboration “New Woman,” they just provided a dose of in-between weather dressing inspiration in similar-but-different wrap skirts.

The new pop besties were snapped by paparazzi in Los Angeles wearing two looks that have us excited to ditch our booty shorts and bikini bottoms for some more substantial fall fashion. Their individual takes on the skirt style were in line with their respective personal styles: Lisa opted for an adorable mini denim number paired with a cropped button-down, both from Coperni, and some New Balance dad sneakers, while Rosalía chose a wool midi skirt worn with vintage Dior heels and a skin-tight patterned top.

The wrap skirt is a wardrobe hero for the in-between weather moments, both for its skin-baring slit and styling capabilities as evidenced by these two pop princesses. Contrast the slit by keeping it demure on top with a roomy shirt, or opt for a below-the-knee style and wear a tight going-out top. Below, shop our picks, including a darker version of Lisa’s exact skirt.

Coperni Denim Mini Skirt

This skirt is Lisa-approved and half off, need we say more?

We The Free Wynne Denim Skirt

Another denim style, this time in white, which we think is fine to wear after Labor Day for what it’s worth.

Sézane Peter Skirt in Taupe

This cozy wool version has extra-large buttons for a textural pop.

St. Agni Deconstructed Mini Skirt

This pinstripe version can lean more Elle Woods or more office siren, depending on how you style it out.

& Other Stories Tailored Mini Wrap Skirt

This black tie style gives office siren a summery twist.