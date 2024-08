Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“New Woman” - Lisa ft. Rosalia “Lisa and Rosalía’s new banger of a single sees the two pop divas matching each other’s freak and experiencing a rebirth after hardships — and they always come out on top.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Sweep It Up” - Coco Jones Don’t go playing with Coco Jones’ heart — or else someone will fulfill her “husband with a something-doodle” dreams.

“No Broke Boys” - Tinashe “After riding high from her summer hit ‘Nasty,’ Tinashe releases another with ‘No Broke Boys.’ My fellow single, high-standard girls and me will be dancing to this one still wondering who’s going to match our freaks.” — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

“Check Your Face” - Okay Kaya “Okay Kaya defies categorization, and the singer/model’s forthcoming EP leads with a short but sweet song riddled with poetic wordplay, most piercingly, ‘The mirror on the wall says you’ve seen better days / If you’re happy and you know it / Better check your face.”” — LeBlanc

“Simple” - Kali Uchis “Listening to this newly released demo from the Colombian-American singer’s latest album feels like slow-dancing under the moonlight.” — Ante

“Forget It” - Hippo Campus “Hippo Campus is back with another nostalgic, coming-of-age banger that feels like a quick trip to the 2010s, albeit this time a bit more emo.” — Reed

“I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” - Vlad Holiday ft. Kacey Musgraves “Vlad Holiday brings Kacey Musgraves on for his latest single, making for a hazy, sultry post-bender duet — a departure from Musgraves’ signature pop-country sound.” — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist