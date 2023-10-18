After an announcement alluding to its forthcoming collaboration back in September, Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier’s official campaign is finally here — and it stars global star Kylie Minogue.

News of the latest collaboration comes on Oct. 18, with the two European fashion houses joining forces to fuse both of their signature styles from the past decades — with Jimmy Choo emblematic of London and JPG quintessentially Parisian, birthing a very noughties line of footwear. In other words, the Y2K resurgence isn’t over just yet, and there’s no better person to bring it forth than an OG pop sensation like Minogue.

In a carousel of newly-released images and accompanying video, the “Padam Padam” singer models all six pieces from the capsule line, each more daring and bold than the last. Marrying JPG’s codes of rebellious sensuality and Jimmy Choo’s modern sleekness, the end result of the shoe collection is a sexy assortment of sky-high wedges, trompe l’oeil knee-high boots, and super shiny slingback kitten heels that would’ve definitely lived in the closet of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Photo: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo & Jean Paul Gaultier

Made by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi and JPG’s Florence Tétier, the two brands’ origin cities inspired details in the collection, creating a shoe with the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben etched onto a plexiglass heel. Other designs are just as in-your-face, with notes of the 2000s sticking out in the collaboration’s corset-style lacing and chunky gold chains adorned on metallic pumps. Faux-denim boots and tattoo-printed kicks are also stunners in the collection, and most of the new footwear comes inked with both brand names in a trendy gothic font.

“Fashion for me has always been about collaboration with like-minded creatives, and pure personal self-expression,” Minogue says of the partnership in a press release. “Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo have been part of my fashion journey, and I’m thrilled to work with them to celebrate this exceptional collection.”

Though prices have yet to be revealed, the Jimmy Choo & Jean Paul Gaultier collection will officially be available to shop in selected stores globally and online starting Thursday, Oct. 18. While we wait for the drop, see more of Kylie Minogue as she stars in the new campaign, below.

