Tinashe’s Spacey Jam & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Illusion” - Dua Lipa Dua Lipa’s dropped another hands-up-at-the-club bop, which means summer has officially started.

“Nasty” - Tinashe Tinashe’s robotic sing-rap hook on this otherwise spacey R&B song is that little something-something only she can think up.

“My Fun” - Suki Waterhouse Daytime car rides should blast this happy, psychedelic ‘60s tune featuring a kooky recorder and Suki Waterhouse’s warm, crackly vocals.

“It Was Coming All Along” - Maggie Rogers There’s an early ‘00s breezy ease (think Michelle Branch) to Maggie Rogers’ “It Was Coming All Along” — our favorite sound from her to date.

“Boy Bye” - Chlöe We were surprised by Chlöe’s very poppy turn on “Boy Bye,” but she executes it with the expert versatility.

“Alienated” - ZAYN ZAYN’s famously heavenly falsetto feels even more transcendent over the bluesy, gritty soul on his new track “Alienated.”

"Ganeni” - Elyanna Every cool girl I know will be playing Elyanna this summer.

“Dust” - Say Lou Lou Australian twins Elektra and Miranda have sultry voices that are almost indistinguishable, which add an allure to their silky pop songs.

“R&B” - English Teacher Wet Leg and Dry Cleaning fans will immediately get what Leeds-based band English Teacher is doing, though with a different sensibility.

“give urself 2 me” - Cat & Calmell Cat & Calmell are best friends from Australia, but we wouldn’t blame you if thought they hailed from the basement clubs of Bushwick from this single.