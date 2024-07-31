Lisa Teases 'The White Lotus' Season 3 With... A Baby Tee?

As we wait for The White Lotus Season 3, Blackpink's Lisa — who will make her acting debut in the series — is fanning the flames with ... a shirt.

The K-Pop star might be in full vacation mode, but she’s still giving us a peek at her summer through a series of Instagram posts posted July 31 (i.e., she’s having the time of her life speed-boating and strolling the streets of Paris). But the one detail that caught our eye? A shot of the idol posing in a white baby tee printed with blue palm trees and monkeys swinging from branches. If you look even closer, you'll see the subtle blue lettering "The White Lotus Thailand" across the center of the top.

It’s unclear if the shirt is special merch for the cast or if it’ll be available for fans to buy, but the secrecy is par for the course: The nature of the singer’s role has also been kept under wraps. But what we do know is that she’ll be credited as Lalisa Manobal, and filming will take place in Thailand (hence, the lettering on the shirt). Other than that, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll actually get to stream the third season in 2025, following a series of production delays.