Not long after Pusha T was granted the same honor, Lisa of Blackpink (and star tops) has been named a new house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Citing her trend-setting ability and “fearless authenticity” in a press release, the brand notably focuses on her achievements as a solo artist, including her reference-filled track “Rockstar” (see: star tops), her upcoming acting debut in The White Lotus, and living up to the girlboss lifestyle she once sang of with the founding of her own management company. “She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredible compelling,” says Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections. “She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”

Lisa, who launched a thousand rumors when she recently attended the maison’s FW24 show in Paris, has also represented Celine — another holding of Vuitton’s parent company Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — since 2020. She joins Vuitton’s stable of other celebrity faces, including Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, and J-Hope.

See the first moody images of Lisa in her new role below, in which she’s seen posing in some of the label’s signature structured shapes (and a fun personality hat).