Where Can I Get Star Tops Like Lisa’s & Katy Perry’s?

In order to have a hot-girl summer in 2024, you should plan on having a star-top summer. Three’s a trend, and we couldn’t help but notice that our favorite pop girlies are all donning star-shaped tops and bras to promote their latest projects. First, there was Lisa, who just released her first solo track “Rockstar” with a trap-pop visual that had several streetwear-leaning outfits, including one with a black star-shaped halter top. Then Tinashe made a TRL-esque MTV appearance to perform her viral hit “Nasty” sporting a Helena Eisenhart studded leather star bra. Once we saw Katy Perry wearing a bejeweled, skimpy star bra for her upcoming single “Woman’s World,” we knew the trend of the summer had cemented itself.

Perry’s star top was designed by costume designer Heather Picchiottino, who’s made custom looks for the “Roar” singer before, and this sexed-up Rosie The Riveter homage is a star-studded way (pun intended) to kick off Perry’s upcoming release. Tinashe’s stylist Maleeka Moss has been curating the grungy rave style for the singer’s most recent appearances, pairing the hardware-lined star bra with a white tank top and studded belt.

Itty-bitty bras and halter tops have popped up on the runways and in real life for several years now, and brands like GCDS and Area are bringing new life to the trend with bras in different shapes, adding some geometry to your lingerie drawer in style. What does this mean for the everyday person in 2024 who isn’t starring in a music video or filming a performance? It’s time to embrace summer tops in unexpected shapes, lest you be the square in the room wearing a plain old bra or crop top. Now channel Mia Goth’s Pearl character and repeat after me: “Please, I'm a star!”