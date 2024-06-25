Katy Perry just leaked all the lyrics for her upcoming single “Woman’s World” at Paris Fashion Week. Or rather, her dress did.

The 39-year-old singer dazzled fans when she showed up to a June 25 event in a tight-fitting red dress featuring a gigantic train that spelled out every word from the track. According to fan reports, the stunning train was over 200 yards long, which sounds about right considering footage that showed her doting driver pulling inch after inch of fabric from the backseat of a car.

The visual gag marked another stunt in the promotional campaign for her upcoming sixth record, which kicks off with the release of “Woman’s World” on July 11 and its video the day after. According to Rolling Stone, Perry reunited with Teenage Dream producers Max Martin, Dr. Luke, and Stargate for the album, which marks her first full-length release in four years. She’s already teased a highly stylized, electro-pop aesthetic for the new era, sharing a promo shot posing in a white bikini and futuristic, robotic-looking pants.

While Perry’s previous records have been defined by camp, cheeseburger costumes, and whipped-cream bras, it seems she’s leaning into a high-fashion approach this time around. The now-retired American Idol judge already made headlines in Paris at Vogue’s annual Vogue World fashion show on June 23, where the “Dark Horse” singer sported a nearly nude Noir Kei Ninomiya dress composed of leather cutouts that burst into a skirt of black and blush-colored roses. To quote her upcoming single: “sexy, confident” indeed.