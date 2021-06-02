These Are The “Going-Out” Tops You'll Actually Wear Out This Summer

As we prepare for the highly anticipated “hot girl summer,” it’s time to figure out what you’re actually going to wear out. While many trends have developed throughout quarantine on TikTok and Instagram, we looked into which ones were worthy enough to be a party-style staple and how to wear them.

When you’re willing and ready to forgo your knit sets and cozy loungewear, pairing a cute top with denim shorts, flared pants, or a skirt is an easy (and stylish) way to dress up for a summer night. We categorized our picks for the best going-out styles this summer into four groups: corset tops, bra tops, blouson tops, and halter tops. Cop each of these styles in your favorite iterations and you’ve got your nightlife-ready arsenal sorted. (Don’t forget to finish your look with a trusty baguette bag, too.)

Recalibrating your going-out wardrobe means, you guessed it, shopping. Below, we have edited the best trends and tops in these for your future summer ‘fit pics.

Going-Out Top Summer 2021 Trend #1: Corset Tops

This silhouette has been seen on many trendsetting influencers and celebrities lately, including Lizzo, Skai Jackson, and Dixie D’Amelio to name only a few. For styling inspiration, Lizzo and D’Amelio wore a full matching fit while Jackson opted to pair her printed corset with a casual denim bottom. Some of our favorites include Dion Lee’s staple (and highly coveted) white jersey corset top, as well as an upcycled T-shirt bustier from Sami Miro Vintage.

Going-Out Top Summer 2021 Trend #2: Bra Tops

Gaining traction during quarantine, the knit bra set the stage for wearing elevated bras as tops. If you’re going to give this trend a try, it’s time to opt into luxury versions from brands like Dodo Bar Or and Tibi. Pair your bra top with a coordinating bottom, over a T-shirt, or under a blazer for a seamless summer look.

Going-Out Top Summer 2021 Trend #3: Blouson Tops

It’s time to take the cottagecore aesthetic out of quarantine. If you want to turn your favorite nap dress into a going-out look, the blouson top is the best way to do it. Characterized by puffy sleeves, smocking details, and fun prints, this style can easily be dressed up with a satin slip skirt or down with denim shorts. Brands like For Love & Lemons and Ganni have printed babydoll tops that you’re guaranteed to live in this summer.

Going-Out Top Summer 2021 Trend #4: Halter Tops

This ‘70s-inspired silhouette continues its reign through the summer. In crochet versions and minimalistic neutral tones, the halter top reinvents itself to fit many wardrobes and styles. Cult-favorite brands, like House of Sunny and Staud, have modern takes on the trend that you will likely see all over your social feeds.