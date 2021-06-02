Copelyn Bengel
These Are The “Going-Out” Tops You'll Actually Wear Out This Summer

From corsets to halters, meet your party-style staples.

As we prepare for the highly anticipated “hot girl summer,” it’s time to figure out what you’re actually going to wear out. While many trends have developed throughout quarantine on TikTok and Instagram, we looked into which ones were worthy enough to be a party-style staple and how to wear them.

When you’re willing and ready to forgo your knit sets and cozy loungewear, pairing a cute top with denim shorts, flared pants, or a skirt is an easy (and stylish) way to dress up for a summer night. We categorized our picks for the best going-out styles this summer into four groups: corset tops, bra tops, blouson tops, and halter tops. Cop each of these styles in your favorite iterations and you’ve got your nightlife-ready arsenal sorted. (Don’t forget to finish your look with a trusty baguette bag, too.)

Recalibrating your going-out wardrobe means, you guessed it, shopping. Below, we have edited the best trends and tops in these for your future summer ‘fit pics.

Going-Out Top Summer 2021 Trend #1: Corset Tops

This silhouette has been seen on many trendsetting influencers and celebrities lately, including Lizzo, Skai Jackson, and Dixie D’Amelio to name only a few. For styling inspiration, Lizzo and D’Amelio wore a full matching fit while Jackson opted to pair her printed corset with a casual denim bottom. Some of our favorites include Dion Lee’s staple (and highly coveted) white jersey corset top, as well as an upcycled T-shirt bustier from Sami Miro Vintage.

