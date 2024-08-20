FKA Twigs' NYC Rainwear Includes Latex Booty Shorts & A Hairy Purse

FKA Twigs is apparently sick of people guessing the color of her underwear, and she gave everyone a peek by wearing knicker-revealing transparent shorts on Aug. 19 in New York.

Twigs has never been one for a conventional T-shirt and jeans look, and on a damp city night, she turned the Bowery Hotel entrance into her runway in a brown leather corset, a sienna thong, sheer beige nylon shorts, and square-toe boots with a massive platform. Her clutch had a life of its own, with what appears to be human hair fringed on the bag’s trim. If there was any possible way for her to top all of that, she found it via the intricate, geometric face makeup covering her forehead and nose, executed by Twigs’ close collaborator Tilda Mace.

Twigs has been selective about her public appearances this year, popping out occasionally to strut at Vogue World in Paris and even speak in front of Congress to demand stricter laws surrounding deepfakes and A.I. regulations. But hopefully more of Twigs’ unique fashion — whether it’s as revealing as this latest outfit or not — is on the way, as she gears up for the press tour surrounding The Crow, set to release on Aug. 23, in which she plays Shelly Webster opposite the king of creep Bill Skarsgård. If this first New York ‘fit is any indication, Twigs is leaning heavily into the rock-punk aesthetic of the film — which just so happens to be what she’d wear on a bodega run anyway.