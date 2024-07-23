Exactly How To Do Your Going-Out Makeup Right Now

Whether you’re living your best “365” life at the afters or sipping on a Paper Plane at happy hour, a summer event of any kind is your cue to ditch the black liner for something brighter (and Brattier). Sure, the starter pack of the season might be made up of a strappy white tank and a Bic lighter, but neon eyeshadow, high-shine textures, and technicolor mascara — finished off with a spray of your signature It-girl scent — can take your main-character moment up several notches.

If you need some guidance on how to do the coolest going-out makeup for right now, NYLON tapped Raisa Flowers, who’s known as the queen of bold, expressive looks that turn heads at the club (her other gig as a DJ might have something to do with it). Ahead, we invited Flowers into the studio to create five for your next night out.

Blue Crush

Flowers gives a '60s-style eye a modern twist by playing with warm and cool tones in electric blue baby pink, and a Tequila Sunrise lip. The key is Danessa Myricks’ Colorfix in Beaches, which Flowers applies generously across the lids and extends out for a sleek, angled look. To balance the eyes, a touch of Too Faced Cloud Crush Blurring Blush in Head in the Clouds adds a soft, rosy glow to cheeks, while lips get a swipe of Shiseido Shimmer GelGloss in 06 Daidai Orange.

Raspberry Blitz

During the Spring/Summer 2024 shows, brands like Dion Lee, Alexander McQueen, and Saint Laurent all showed red lips. But if you’re looking for a variation on the classic stamped-on rouge, Flowers whipped up a super-high-shine, ombré version instead. To start, she used Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in 718 Free Burgundy and MAC Amplified Lipstick in Lovers Only to lay down a rich, deep base coat. Then, she blended Danessa Myricks Colorfix in Carrot Top and added sparkle with Pat McGrath ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment Duo in Midnight Temptress for a 3D effect. The final layer: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Glass Slipper for a glossy, vinyl-like finish.

No Shrinking Violet

If black mascara defines, neon purple pigment mesmerizes. Here, Flowers dusts pigment on the lashes before applying Sugarpill’s Velouria Press Eyeshadow for added depth and dimension, and Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Pencil in Ivy to tight-line. For even more drama, she blends Danessa Myricks Colorfix in Journey over the lids, extending the color up to the crease. A dab of Pat McGrath Skin Fetish in Xtreme Cyber Orchid on the browbone and inner corners adds contrast — and an angelic sheen.

Lost In Space

Might we suggest adding a touch of green gleam... to your lips? To craft this made-for-blacklight molten look, Flowers coats the lips with MAC's Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Caviar, then presses a shimmery blue from Danessa Myricks Light V: I Am Palette to the outer corners; an olive green shimmer goes on the top and bottom. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Glass Slipper once again comes in to add a radiant shine.

Candy Crush

Starting with a clean base, Flowers sculpts the cheekbones using a touch of MAKE Beauty Skin Mimetic Microsuede Blush in Fuchsia Flush. Moving to the lips, she gives them an unexpected metallic gleam by patting on pink shades from Pat McGrath's Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction and Mothership VII: Divine Rose palettes. For the pastel green eye, she reaches for P.Louise Coloured Base in Green Envy, amplified by a fierce, elongated winged eyeliner. To complete the look, she adds delicate cluster lashes and draws on ‘90s-inspired skinny brows for a glam, doll-like effect.

Models: Tanya Kizko, Alison Wang

Photographs by Mikael Shulz

Hair: Yu Nakata

Makeup: Raisa Flowers

Manicure: Elina Ogawa

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Executive Beauty Director: Faith Xue

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert