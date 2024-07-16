The Exact Fragrance-Layering Combos 8 Beauty It Girls Wear

Mixing and matching fragrances has been something of an IYKYK secret to creating a signature scent for as long as humans have been dabbling in perfumery (so, many thousands of years). In essence, it’s a much more accessible way to design your olfactory calling card — because not all of us have the budget to fly to Grasse to create a bespoke blend. Now, in the age of our collective fragrance obsession, it seems as if every beauty devotee is at home concocting their own custom mix of scents, exploring how this or that combination of notes compliments their unique body chemistry. That’s the true beauty of fragrance: A bit of playful experimentation with your favorite eau de toilette or eau de parfum can result in a truly delectable, unique scent that’s all your own.

To learn more about the deliciously imperfect art of fragrance layering, we asked eight beauty experts about their approach to crafting a signature scent. Keep reading for the perfume combinations they can’t get enough of, and helpful tips for fragrance layering newbies to master.

Sable Yong, Author Of Die Hot With A Vengeance

What fragrances do you cocktail together?

I will occasionally layer an eau de parfum over a perfume oil, if it makes sense for the journey of the wear — like DS & Durga Pistachio roll-on with I Don’t Know What on top. Or Ex Nihilo Musc perfume oil and Kayali Musk 12 EDP.

Is there a specific application method to achieve your perfect scent?

I tend to spray on fragrance after putting on clothes so whatever is in the spray area gets scented. The journey of the wear is different than wearing each one alone.

Any fragrance cocktailing tips for beginners?

I would suggest layering an eau de toilette or eau de parfum over a perfume oil or roll-on fragrance — and for the oil base to be a heavier or stronger scent than the EDT/EPT. I like pairing earthy and amber scents with something musky or floral. There’s no perfume police, so honestly wear whatever you want, however you want.

Maya Allen, Beauty Expert and Editor

What fragrances do you mix together?

I have two iconic combos that I keep in my rotation. The first is Pasha De Cartier spiked with Guerlain Tobacco Honey. The brand technically categorizes Pasha De Cartier as a cologne for a "successful man." But I don't subscribe to scent gender roles. This is a heady Absolu blend of burnt wood and caramelized sugar perfect for a night out. I spike this with Guerlain Tobacco Honey because it uplifts the weighty notes with soft accords of amber, honey, vanilla, and tonka bean, making the finished fragrance product equal parts sexy, spicy, and sweet.

My second-favorite scent combo holds a special place in my heart because I wore it for my Studio 54-themed 30th birthday party. It is Acqua Di Parma Magnolia Infinita layered with Byredo Vanilla Antique. It’s hard to even put into words, but the mixture of Byredo's musk, wood, and cashmere accords combined with Acqua Di Parma's bright, floral notes of patchouli, orange, lemon, and bergamot brings me back to a fabulous night full of dancing under dazzling disco balls.

Is there a specific application method to achieve your perfect scent?

I envision the process as creating my own perfume profile. I like to lead with a dominant fragrance, which I'll spritz all over a few times. Then, I'll spritz one hit of a secondary scent to top it off.

Any advice for fragrance-cocktailing beginners?

Notice which scents you gravitate towards the most, then study those notes. Becoming more fluent in fragrance ingredients and learning about base, middle, and top notes, will give you a better understanding of your vibe. I truly believe you can never go wrong with musk, amber, and vanilla!

Emily Sundberg, Writer of FeedMe

What fragrances do you mix together?

Lately I've been mixing Marissa Zappas Tragedy Oil with Regime des Fleurs Toor Toor. Lots of tuberose, lots of pepper. I like how it smells mixed with salty sweat in the summer. Tragedy Oil was first, [and] I've been a Marissa Zappas fan for years. I recently was given Toor Toor by a friend, and I am experimenting more with florals, but I move around in the summer a lot so I'm leaning into the humidity and dampness that comes with hot summer nights.

Is there a specific application method to achieve your perfect scent?

I think you should be in a good, patient mood. Also, people shouldn't be shy to ask questions — whether that means DMing fragrance experts or talking to the person behind the counter at Bloomingdales. I think fragrances are best shopped for in-person, because you can smell them. Copywriters have gotten pretty good, but they still can't pinpoint exactly what something will smell like on someone's skin.

Any fragrance-cocktailing tips for beginners?

Put on your proverbial lab coat and go to a store and start playing. I like pairing gourmands with florals. It's a good way to have namable, familiar scents on your body.

Kayla Greaves, Journalist & Beauty Expert

What fragrances do you mix together currently?

CHANEL Paris-Paris and Orebella WINDOW2SOUL is a combo I'm loving right now. The CHANEL juice is uplifting and fresh, while WINDOW2SOUL is floral yet sexy. It feels perfect for spring. I rarely ever wear a single perfume. I used to blend Paris-Paris with some other scents in my collection, but I've been having fun with WINDOW2SOUL since it launched a few weeks ago.

Is there a specific application method to achieve your perfect scent?

I apply Orebella first. It's made with essential oils, which makes it the perfect base. Paris-Paris feels lighter, so I like to spray it on top. I spritz the sides of my neck, my chest, and inner wrists before I go out. Scents will change and mature throughout the day, so I never leave the house smelling the same as when I come in.

Any fragrance-cocktailing tips for beginners?

First, get to know your fragrance collection. Play around with each scent individually. See what you like and what you don't. From there it starts to become intuitive — you'll know what works with what. However, it is a practice. Spritz on a few different fragrances before your morning shower, just in case something goes wrong. I like pairing darker scents, with notes like musk or leather, with fresh or floral perfumes, that have rose or jasmine notes, for example. It creates some dimension. There are really no rules when it comes to fragrance layering, which is what I love about it. Layer on two scents — or 10.

Heloise van Eeghen, Founder of Note PR

What fragrances do you mix together?

A few weeks ago I purchased Byredo Palermo. I've been on a quest for the perfect fresh citrus scent for summer and opted to sample a few of their fragrances in-store, as I prefer not to purchase full-size fragrances online. When I got home, I began experimenting with a few other citrus and green scents that I thought would pair well with it. I finally landed on D.S. & Durga Debaser (though Le Labo Bergamote 22 and Beach by Bobbi Brown paired well, too), which I felt brought out the grapefruit and pomelo in Palermo.

Any fragrance-cocktailing tips for beginners?

I purchase a bunch of 1.5-milliliter fragrances to start, narrowing it down by scent type (floral, green, woodsy, etc.). The way a fragrance opens up during the day and smells on skin is so different from how it smells on a sample paper, so I wear-test each fragrance and a few combinations for about a month before I purchase anything full-size. I view fragrance pairing much like preparing a meal. There are no strict rules; it's all about personal preference! I enjoy combining green, water, floral, and citrus scents, and I find that woody fragrances complement florals or amber quite nicely.

Dianna Cohen, Founder of Crown Affair

What fragrances do you mix together?

I have a thing for Byredo Gypsy Water. It's the top notes of bergamot with the base notes of amber and sandalwood that get me. I love the introduction of sparking citrus with woodier base notes, which are echoed through our lens in Crown Affair's Signature Scent. DS & Durga I Don’t Know What is my favorite enhancer for any and all scents. My husband wears it as well (he wears it on its own), and I love the way the scent smells on him. I also love simple amber oil from Nemat. It smells so clean and layers well too.

Any fragrance-cocktailing tips for beginners?

Look up your favorite fragrances and cross-reference the notes. Does every scent you love have vanilla in it? Or rose? Or, for me, bergamot and amber? Maybe a few have an outlier note, like pepper, that keeps catching your nose. Once you find the overlap in your favorite fragrances, test if they play well together and try layering them at different times of the day.

Christina Grasso, Writer & Content Creator

What fragrances do you mix together?

I generally gravitate toward woody, smokey, headier scents year-round but can appreciate wearing lighter, more floral notes in the warmer months. I love contrast. So I’ll typically mix a floral fragrance with a deeper one during the summer time. For example, I'll do something like Gucci Bloom with Byredo De Los Santos, or Byredo Young Rose with Tom Ford Oud Wood. I usually try to combine fragrances that have some overlap in composition, especially containing notes I love (tobacco, oud, frankincense, palo santo, myrrh, leather, aldehydes, tuberose). For instance, you can have, say, a woody fragrance and a floral fragrance, and perhaps they both contain sandalwood, but they'll elicit an entirely different olfactory experience.

Any tips for fragrance-cocktailing beginners?

Honestly, it's fun to just play around and see what appeals to you. I don't abide by any rules! I love rose with patchouli, vanilla with palo santo, violet and cognac, and leather and black pepper, to name a few.

Carly Cardellino, Beauty Expert & Creator

What fragrances do you mix together?

Lately, I've been layering Orabella Window2Soul with Kayali Vanilla 28, but on a typical day, I'll either wear Henry Rose Queens and Monsters with notes of vanilla, coco musk, and sandalwood, or I'll wear Dedcool Milk, which is so creamy and yummy-smelling on, giving off notes of amber, bergamot, and white musk.

Is there a specific application method to achieve your perfect scent?

Spray and then don't rub your wrists together since the scent will remain stronger. Ann Gotlieb, who created Calvin Klein Obsession, taught me that.

Any tips for fragrance-cocktailing beginners?

Being a fragrance mixologist at home is all about feel. I'll smell something and think, “Oh, this would go so well with Tom Ford Vanilla Sex or By Kilian Angels Share,” for example. I'd say to pair a softer, woodier scent with something else you like and always spray the one you like the most on top. If I'm going to pair a vanilla with a more floral scent, I'll always spray the floral scent on first. And nothing too overpowering paired with an equally overpowering scent, or people will smell you before they see you!