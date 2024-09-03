Rihanna’s Dior J’Adore Campaign Is Finally Here And We Can’t Stop Watching

Unless you didn’t watch TV in the early 2000s or have been living under a rock, there’s no way you haven’t seen the legendary Dior J’Adore perfume commercials starring Charlize Theron. To jog your memory: picture Theron dripped in gold lava and sequins, slinking through hallways, spitting seductive lines about gold, diamonds, and Dior. The commercials became synonymous with the product, helping secure the fragrance’s status as a cult-favorite over the past 20 years. This June, Dior announced that they would be giving the J’Adore fragrance a new brand face: Rihanna. Riri fans have been breathlessly awaiting the first drop of marketing visuals every since — and now, the highly anticipated J’Adore film directed by Steven Klein is finally here and it did not disappoint.

The commercial opens with a stunning aerial shot of the Palace of Versailles drenched in golden light, transporting viewers to the nostalgic place of the previous commercials, but with a modern twist. Rihanna comes into frame in a black trench coat, baseball hat, and big sunglasses, all designed by creative director of Dior Maria Grazia Chiuri. She grabs the emblematic bottle and instantly sheds her dark ensemble to reveal a glittering gold gown. To follow, she struts down the dazzling hall of mirrors while maintaining a siren-eye glare with the camera. Paying homage to the product’s roots, Dior, of course, couldn’t avoid a molten gold moment. After her catwalk, you’re met with shots of the queen gliding through sparkling water and commanding all attention. There is no doubt, that this is a woman, or shall I say idol, who is unstoppable, powerful, and enchanting. She has all of us in a chokehold and we’re happy to be obsessed.

To finish, our girl gazes to the camera, honey blonde tresses blowing in the wind, and says, “Your dreams. Make them real.” Speechless is truly the word. Remember when Ariana Grande said “God is a woman”? She was talking about this. Now that we’re beyond fed with this drop, all that’s left to do is manifest a music release to match. All hail Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Watch the new Dior J’Adore video with Rihanna below.