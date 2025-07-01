Chanel Just Launched A Novel New Fragrance Product

Coming from a self-proclaimed beauty minimalist, the odds of the equator freezing over are greater than me ever skipping my primer. Needless to say, the smoothing, wear-time-lengthening product is an essential part of any makeup routine, but now, those principles are being applied to a new frontier: fragrance.

Just in time for a summer that’s already had us on the ropes/planted in front of the AC, Chanel has launched the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Primer, which is designed to prep and hydrate the skin while enhancing the floral notes of any of the house’s four Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfums. Similar to the OG scent, the new spray features jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom, and Grasse tuberose.

Courtesy of Chanel

We sense a NYLON Tried It in our future, but in the meantime, it’s definitely one to keep on your radar as an emerging product category (we know of just one other similar product that focuses on longevity).

The Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Primer retails for $132 and is available online, at Chanel boutiques, and at department stores.