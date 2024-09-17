Rihanna Just Stepped Out In Fall’s Must-Try Nail Trend

Mother of makeup, music, and now Dior J’Adore, Rihanna, popped across the pond to celebrate the launch of Fenty Hair in London’s go-to department store Selfridges on Sept. 16 and proved a few things, chiefly that matching your outerwear to your nail color is the monochromatic fall trend to hop on, ASAP.

Mrs. Fenty chose a custom Jacquemus wrap coat made with recycled feathers based off the runway version shown this summer at his epic Capri show. The butter-yellow robe-style coat clearly inspired a trip to the salon for Riri, who nailed the hue of the coat via her square-tip mani.

The look is another boob-forward moment from the mom of two and entrepeneur, who arrived classically late (but on-time in Rihanna’s world) for the Alaïa show in New York on Sept. 6 wearing a custom Alaïa wrap coat dripping with pearls and showing off her world-famous cleavage. As we’ve seen before, once Rih finds an outfit formula that works for her, she’ll wear it again and again.

Although we called out butter yellow as a must-have accessory shade of the summer, it’s clear that the shade isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Don’t just pick up a neutral bag or shoe, but bring into your outerwear as you pick out new fall ‘fits to try. If you’re hesitant to give the pale color a go, try out another on-trend color like burgundy, which we just saw Nara and Lucky Blue Smith twinning in, or pale blue. One thing’s for sure: even though Brat autumn is nigh, there’s still time to have a demure fall even before the first leaves hit the ground.