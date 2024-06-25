Boobs Are Taking Center (And Side) Stage At Couture Week
Style stars are turning out boob-alicious looks with inventive cleavage and trompe-l’oeil breasts.
byKevin LeBlanc
The fashion industry’s (and culture-at-large’s) obsession with boobs is nothing new. Designers have been enhancing women’s natural assets with corsetry, strapless tops, and gravity-defying dresses for decades. However, in the last few years, fashion designers have made breasts an avant-garde focal point. Take Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli creating gold nipple-pierced T-shirts and spiraling cone bras, and Y/Project’s Glenn Martens and Jean Paul Gaultier collaborating on sultry X-ray effect dresses outlining the female form. Chest-baring looks are also nothing new (as this very magazine reported), but what is new is the clever styling. Direct interpretations of runway looks are hitting the streets, freeing not only the nipple but also the sideboob and underboob.
Couture week in Paris draws a daring crowd to the world’s fashion capital, and guests’ looks are taking boobage to the next level. Emma Chamberlain wore a barely there Rick Owens bra top to the Vogue World show on June 23, and for the Vogue World afterparty later that night, Gigi Hadid donned a Balmain number with crystallized (faux) cleavage. There are ways to cover up and still embrace the trend — take it from Cara Delevingne, who rocked a horned bra dress. Keep scrolling to see other ways street style stars are accentuating society’s objects of constant fascination.