Boobs Are Taking Center (And Side) Stage At Couture Week

The fashion industry’s (and culture-at-large’s) obsession with boobs is nothing new. Designers have been enhancing women’s natural assets with corsetry, strapless tops, and gravity-defying dresses for decades. However, in the last few years, fashion designers have made breasts an avant-garde focal point. Take Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli creating gold nipple-pierced T-shirts and spiraling cone bras, and Y/Project’s Glenn Martens and Jean Paul Gaultier collaborating on sultry X-ray effect dresses outlining the female form. Chest-baring looks are also nothing new (as this very magazine reported), but what is new is the clever styling. Direct interpretations of runway looks are hitting the streets, freeing not only the nipple but also the sideboob and underboob.

Couture week in Paris draws a daring crowd to the world’s fashion capital, and guests’ looks are taking boobage to the next level. Emma Chamberlain wore a barely there Rick Owens bra top to the Vogue World show on June 23, and for the Vogue World afterparty later that night, Gigi Hadid donned a Balmain number with crystallized (faux) cleavage. There are ways to cover up and still embrace the trend — take it from Cara Delevingne, who rocked a horned bra dress. Keep scrolling to see other ways street style stars are accentuating society’s objects of constant fascination.

Gigi Hadid Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This high-neck Balmain dress offers plenty of coverage yet lots of cleavage, thanks to the crystal trompe-l’oeil nipples and breasts.

Emma Chamberlain Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The style superstar freed everything but the nipple in this strappy Rick Owens bra top.

Cara Delevingne Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The devil wears... Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha Couture! This exaggerated cone bra look puts the horn in horny.

Ashley Park Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This deep V-cut Rahul Mishra dress is not for the faint of heart (or those without double-sided tape).

Kylie Jenner Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images At Schiaparelli, King Kylie wore a custom version of a runway look that walked the show she attended (as kings do), with a very low-cut push-up corset letting her décolletage shine.

Xenia Adonts Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All the fun of a piercing — without the needles. This campy Schiaparelli pierced nipple vest offers a pain-free take on body jewelry.

Olivia Ponton Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This hypnotic swirl bra dress is courtesy of none other than Jean Paul Gaultier, frequent breast obsessor and creator of Madonna’s signature cone bra.

Brooks Nader Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leave it to the Sports Illustrated swim model to rock side boob in this Defaïence hooded dress.

Heart Evangelista Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The roses are in full bloom in Paris, and this Tamara Ralph top creatively uses two large rosettes as nipple covers.