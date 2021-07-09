Fashion
The Best Fashion Moments From The 2021 Cannes Film Festival
The style from Cannes is always on point.
Now that Couture Week in Paris is finished, it’s time to focus our attention on the fashion coming from Cannes. The annual film festival at the French Riviera resort town has been hosting some of entertainment and fashion’s biggest (and most well-dressed) names. From sun-drenched photo calls to high-glam red carpet premieres, the style that comes from Cannes is always top tier.
So far, the most memorable fashion moments did not disappoint. Bella Hadid was juggling her duties between couture shows and Cannes events, and her first red carpet ensemble — a replica of a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2002 couture look — is one of her best ‘fits yet. Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lou Dillon, and Soko have been bringing their Gucci A-game, and Haley Lu Richardson made her Cannes Film Festival debut in an ethereal look from Rodarte.
Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through July 17.
Keep checking back for more best-dressed celebrities from Cannes 2021.