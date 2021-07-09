The Best Fashion Moments From The 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Now that Couture Week in Paris is finished, it’s time to focus our attention on the fashion coming from Cannes. The annual film festival at the French Riviera resort town has been hosting some of entertainment and fashion’s biggest (and most well-dressed) names. From sun-drenched photo calls to high-glam red carpet premieres, the style that comes from Cannes is always top tier.

So far, the most memorable fashion moments did not disappoint. Bella Hadid was juggling her duties between couture shows and Cannes events, and her first red carpet ensemble — a replica of a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2002 couture look — is one of her best ‘fits yet. Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lou Dillon, and Soko have been bringing their Gucci A-game, and Haley Lu Richardson made her Cannes Film Festival debut in an ethereal look from Rodarte.

Ahead, we’re keeping track of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and will keep updating this list through July 17.

Bella Hadid Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Soko Wearing Gucci. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Wearing Dior. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Spike Lee Wearing Louis Vuitton. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lou Dillon Wearing Gucci. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard Wearing Chanel. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal Wearing Celine by Hedi Slimane. Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez Wearing Etro. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Diane Kruger Wearing Giorgio Armani Privè. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson Wearing Rodarte. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith Wearing Gucci. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park Wearing Chanel. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni Wearing Giambattista Valli. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Karen O Wearing a black gown with neon green and yellow pleating and draping. Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Keep checking back for more best-dressed celebrities from Cannes 2021.