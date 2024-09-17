Everyone Looked Really Cute At The Chanel & Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon

Fashion
There was no shortage of tweed, interlocking Cs, and leather skirts.
New York Fashion Week may have ended, but that doesn’t mean a fashionable crowd can’t gather on a casual Tuesday afternoon. That’s just what happened when Chanel and Tribeca Film Festival joined forces for their ninth annual Through Her Lens filmmaker luncheon in Tribeca on Sept. 17. The proceedings were something of a NYLON It Girl reunion, with several alumnae including Francesca Scorsese, Chase Sui Wonders, and Antonia Gentry all showing up to support the program and enjoy a little post-fashion week catchup with their friends.
It goes without saying, but everyone was decked out in Chanel, from Whitney Peak in a kelly-green skirt suit to mother-daughter duo Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow in sporty-cool looks. Maggie Rogers even took time before setting off on tour to stop in and say hello. Keep scrolling to see the best looks of the afternoon.