Everyone Looked Really Cute At The Chanel & Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon

New York Fashion Week may have ended, but that doesn’t mean a fashionable crowd can’t gather on a casual Tuesday afternoon. That’s just what happened when Chanel and Tribeca Film Festival joined forces for their ninth annual Through Her Lens filmmaker luncheon in Tribeca on Sept. 17. The proceedings were something of a NYLON It Girl reunion, with several alumnae including Francesca Scorsese, Chase Sui Wonders, and Antonia Gentry all showing up to support the program and enjoy a little post-fashion week catchup with their friends.

It goes without saying, but everyone was decked out in Chanel, from Whitney Peak in a kelly-green skirt suit to mother-daughter duo Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow in sporty-cool looks. Maggie Rogers even took time before setting off on tour to stop in and say hello. Keep scrolling to see the best looks of the afternoon.

Olivia Wilde Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Maggie Rogers Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Phoebe Tonkin Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Antonia Gentry Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Whitney Peak Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Odessa Young Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chase Sui Wonders Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chase Infiniti Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Delaney Rowe Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Chloe Fineman Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

AnnaSophia Robb Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Beanie Feldstein Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Havana Rose Liu Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Francesca Scorsese Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chloe Wise Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

A.V. Rockwell Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Gayle Rankin Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Rachel Hilson Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Isabel Ferrer Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com