Everyone Looked Really Cute At The Chanel & Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon

There was no shortage of tweed, interlocking Cs, and leather skirts.

by Kevin LeBlanc

New York Fashion Week may have ended, but that doesn’t mean a fashionable crowd can’t gather on a casual Tuesday afternoon. That’s just what happened when Chanel and Tribeca Film Festival joined forces for their ninth annual Through Her Lens filmmaker luncheon in Tribeca on Sept. 17. The proceedings were something of a NYLON It Girl reunion, with several alumnae including Francesca Scorsese, Chase Sui Wonders, and Antonia Gentry all showing up to support the program and enjoy a little post-fashion week catchup with their friends.

It goes without saying, but everyone was decked out in Chanel, from Whitney Peak in a kelly-green skirt suit to mother-daughter duo Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow in sporty-cool looks. Maggie Rogers even took time before setting off on tour to stop in and say hello. Keep scrolling to see the best looks of the afternoon.

Olivia Wilde

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Maggie Rogers

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Phoebe Tonkin

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Antonia Gentry

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Whitney Peak

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Odessa Young

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chase Sui Wonders

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chase Infiniti

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Delaney Rowe

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Chloe Fineman

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

AnnaSophia Robb

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Beanie Feldstein

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Havana Rose Liu

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Francesca Scorsese

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Chloe Wise

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

A.V. Rockwell

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Gayle Rankin

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Rachel Hilson

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Isabel Ferrer

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Jeannie Sui Wonders

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com