Greta Lee at the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party held at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Ang...
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Fashion

The Hottest Afterparty Looks From The 2024 Emmys

Hollywood loves a Sunday party.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The Emmys took place on Sunday, Sept. 16, or as Dan Levy called them during his opening monologue, "broadcast TV’s biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services." The movie stars did indeed turn up, along with a few exciting new stars that took home awards, like Shōgun’s Anna Sawai. The requisite party people who love a good time (hi Rita Ora!) also came out for the several afterparties following the ceremony, with all the major streaming platforms hosting the stars for a little post-show gossip. A few of the more fashion-committed girls switched their ‘fits for the afters, bringing a bit of glamour to the otherwise straightforward Emmys. From Greta Lee’s ab-forward look to Kristen Wiig’s sheer sequined dress, keep scrolling to see the best looks from the night.

Greta Lee

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Loewe

Ayo Edebiri

Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta

Anna Sawai

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Idris and Sabrina Elba

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Denée Benton

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images