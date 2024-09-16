The Hottest Afterparty Looks From The 2024 Emmys

The Emmys took place on Sunday, Sept. 16, or as Dan Levy called them during his opening monologue, "broadcast TV’s biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services." The movie stars did indeed turn up, along with a few exciting new stars that took home awards, like Shōgun’s Anna Sawai. The requisite party people who love a good time (hi Rita Ora!) also came out for the several afterparties following the ceremony, with all the major streaming platforms hosting the stars for a little post-show gossip. A few of the more fashion-committed girls switched their ‘fits for the afters, bringing a bit of glamour to the otherwise straightforward Emmys. From Greta Lee’s ab-forward look to Kristen Wiig’s sheer sequined dress, keep scrolling to see the best looks from the night.

Greta Lee UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images In custom Loewe

Ayo Edebiri Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta

Anna Sawai Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Idris and Sabrina Elba Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Rita Ora Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Denée Benton Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images