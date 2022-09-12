The Best Beauty Looks Of The 2022 Emmys

In the year 2022, most of us can agree that television is our favorite hobby. No matter if you’re into feel-good comedies, dramas, or dark comedies (there really is every kind of show out there) — there’s some programming that gets you excited to watch, whether it’s a week-to-week ordeal or an eight-hour marathon.

On Monday, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, are celebrating the best accomplishments in television of the year. Now, while we may disagree about who should win the big awards of the night, it’s always fun to see our favorite television characters reemerge as their glamorous selves in their red carpet best. Gorgeous gowns and full glam hair and makeup create their own spectacle. Just because your favorite doesn’t win an award doesn’t mean they can’t win the red carpet. As our favorite stars descend on the red carpet, we’re keeping track of the best beauty looks of the night.

Below, see all of the best hair and makeup looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Elle Fanning ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

HoYeon Jung Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laverne Cox Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Britt Lower Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Samantha Hanratty ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christina Ricci ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Zendaya ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Amanada Seyfried ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images