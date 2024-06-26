Fashion
Ayo Edebiri Glows In Strapless Loewe For The Bear Premiere
Seriously, what highlighter did they put on her?
The premiere of The Bear’s highly anticipated third season doesn’t just bring us that much closer to seeing how Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy survives another day as a restaurant owner — it also gives us another opportunity to watch Ayo Edebiri own the red carpet.
The actress and comedian joined her castmates at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre on June 25 wearing a summery evening look: a strapless floral dress with an asymmetrical bubble hem made even fresher when styled with waist-length mermaid hair and mega-glowy skin. Danielle Goldberg, who styled Mia Goth for the premiere of MaXXXine, confirmed on her Instagram that the dress is Loewe, while the jewels are Tiffany & Co.
Edebiri’s frequent collaborations with Goldberg have given us some of this year’s most-talked-about red-carpet moments, from a custom molded black leather Louis Vuitton dress for the 2024 Emmy Awards to the boxy mint-green suit she wore to the premiere of Inside Out 2. Elsewhere, Edibiri recently stunned in printed Bottega Veneta during a serious discussion about the Great Molasses Flood on Late Night with Seth Meyers.