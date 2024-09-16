“You don’t understand — this was a great fashion week party,” said one emphatic editor sitting front row at Friday evening’s Chopova Lowena show. “Everyone had the best time. And she was amazing.”

It wasn’t hard to put together the pieces — this was just one of hundreds of fashion revelers who descended upon East London’s Copper Box Arena to kick off H&M’s world tour of celebrations to celebrate the A/W 2024 collection. And the cities that follow have a lot to live up to now: this was a fashion party for the ages, hosted by Lila Moss and featuring a live performance by none other than Charli XCX.

You knew it was a good party from the scale alone — the arena was a multi-story affair, with scaffolding all around the ground floor to accomodate the many guests, who ranged from lucky fans granted access to VIPs like Shay Mitchell, Amelia Grey, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and Naomi Campbell. No matter the section, drinks and food — most notably an in-demand burger that Grey called “the best burger of my life” — were easily accessible and never running low. To put it plainly, the vibes were exceptionally high but hit a peak around 10:30 p.m., when Charli XCX took the stage to give party-goers a preview of the highly-anticipated Sweat tour, which was to kick off just 48 hours later with Troye Sivan in Detroit.

This was no run-of-the-mill fashion party performance — for over 30 minutes, the Brit superstar ran through the greatest hits from Brat, strutting in front of a giant lime green replication of the album cover. “H&M this is a f*cking fun party,” she cried out before eventually exiting the stage. It’s no wonder why everyone wants to party with Charli. Among them: quintessential It Brit Iris Law, who arrived in a strapless mini-dress (altered to make even mini-er) despite the chilly London night — anything for Charli. “I am so excited,” she said, adding that her favorite Brat song is “all of them.”

Here, NYLON caught up with Law to discuss her best London shopping tips, H&M memories, and more.

Happy London Fashion Week! Where are your favorite places to shop in London?

Notting Hill. I like that there's multiple vintage shops in one area, so then you can just kind of go between them and chill. And I also like the underground Brick Lane Vintage Market.

What was your best vintage find you've ever scored?

All my clothes are vintage, I don't know! I like finding belts and stuff because I feel like you can wear them so many times with different outfits. I just have some cool black and silver belts that just I always go to and wear.

Any major designer steals?

I don't really buy that much vintage designer... Actually, when I was in Japan, years and years ago, I got a Dior [bag] that was embossed plastic, that kind of vibe, and I think it was only like 90 pounds.

What is your earliest memory of H&M?

Just like everywhere: H&M Kids, wearing H&M at school. The little shorts. I remember when they transitioned into doing little eyeshadows and stuff, being like, "Oh, they got it all."

What trends are you into now?

Just dressing to be happy and comfy.

What are you excited about for fashion month?

The YSL Show. the last show was one of the most beautiful shows I've ever been to. So insane. I feel like every show is just a new experience.

And are you excited for Charli?

So excited. I’ve never seen her before, but I know she is going to be so exciting.