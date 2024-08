Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features nine of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Sorry Mom” - Kelsea Ballerini “Well, she did say it was going to be a tug-at-your-heartstrings kind of song. May we all find the forgiveness and growth Ballerini and her mom seem to have achieved. (Also glad to hear Mrs. Ballerini approves of Chase Stokes.) — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Diet Pepsi” - Addison Rae “The Addison Rae hive is alive and well with the release of her new single, a euphoric, Britney-coded pop anthem that is sure to be playing through every girl’s wired headphones for the foreseeable future.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

“Black and Blue” - Sophie Thatcher “A haunting late-summer debut from Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher that teases a big musical career ahead.” — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief

“Bad Idea” - Ravyn Lenae “Ravyn Lenae’s second full-length project Bird’s Eye sees the singer moving from strength to strength, and on ‘Bad Idea,’ she floats over a percussive neo-soul/R&B beat, warning her ex-lover about coming back for more.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Beaches” - Beabadoobee “‘This is a song that would fit perfectly as the leading track in an early-2000s teen rom-com, with Beabadoobee using beach imagery to convey clarity and what it means to embrace the present.” — Sofia Ante, editorial intern

“Buzz” - NIKI “The title track from Gen Z truth-teller NIKI’s third album encapsulates every metaphor for the beginning stages of a crush with a pre-chorus directive for the ages: ‘Bro, if you like her, just go and f*cking tell her.’” — LeBlanc

“Here’s The Thing” - Fontaines D.C. “Feminine rage, crunchy guitars, and the occult — give me a film-length version of this certified choon.” — Peng

“The Future Is Our Way Out” - Brigitte Calls Me Baby “Chicago-based band Brigette Calls Me Baby just dropped their retro-rock debut album, which can be summed up as if Elvis, The Smiths, and the Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner had a musical love child.” — Reed