Entertainment
Arctic Monkeys Announced A Huge 2023 North American Tour
The 22-date trek includes two nights at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium.
Arctic Monkeys is coming back to the U.S.
The English rock band has announced a new North American tour taking place in the fall of 2023 in support of their new album, The Car. The run of dates kicks off August 2023, and will see the band performing at stadiums and theaters across the U.S. — including two nights at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. Fontaines D.C. will also perform on the tour as a special guest.
The band previously announced tour dates across the U.K. and Ireland for the summer of 2023. The four-piece group is currently gearing up to release their seventh studio album, The Car, on Oct. 21.
For everything to know about Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 tour, including the full list of dates, locations, and how to buy tickets, read on.
Where and when are Arctic Monkeys playing?
Arctic Monkeys will first tour the U.K. and Ireland from late-May to June 2023 before crossing over stateside for the North American leg of the tour. See the band’s full tour schedule for 2023, below.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour
- Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
- Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
- Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
- Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
- Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
- Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
- Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
- Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
- Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
Arctic Monkeys 2023 U.K. & Ireland Tour
- May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
- May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry
- June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – NEW DATE ADDED
- June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
- June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
- June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
- June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
- June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
- June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London
- June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London
- June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin
- June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
Who’s opening on the Arctic Monkeys tour?
Fontaines D.C. will open for Arctic Monkeys during their fall 2023 North American tour run, while The Hives and The Mysterines will open for the band’s 2023 U.K. and Ireland shows.
How can I buy tickets to the Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour?
Registration for the North American tour’s presale is open now. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale begins Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale kicks off Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tickets for the Arctic Monkeys’ U.K. and Ireland shows are on sale now, with select dates already sold out.
Get your tickets by visiting the Arctic Monkeys website.