Arctic Monkeys Announced A Huge 2023 North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys is coming back to the U.S.

The English rock band has announced a new North American tour taking place in the fall of 2023 in support of their new album, The Car. The run of dates kicks off August 2023, and will see the band performing at stadiums and theaters across the U.S. — including two nights at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. Fontaines D.C. will also perform on the tour as a special guest.

The band previously announced tour dates across the U.K. and Ireland for the summer of 2023. The four-piece group is currently gearing up to release their seventh studio album, The Car, on Oct. 21.

For everything to know about Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 tour, including the full list of dates, locations, and how to buy tickets, read on.

Where and when are Arctic Monkeys playing?

Arctic Monkeys will first tour the U.K. and Ireland from late-May to June 2023 before crossing over stateside for the North American leg of the tour. See the band’s full tour schedule for 2023, below.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

Arctic Monkeys 2023 U.K. & Ireland Tour

May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry

June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – NEW DATE ADDED

June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Who’s opening on the Arctic Monkeys tour?

Fontaines D.C. will open for Arctic Monkeys during their fall 2023 North American tour run, while The Hives and The Mysterines will open for the band’s 2023 U.K. and Ireland shows.

How can I buy tickets to the Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour?

Registration for the North American tour’s presale is open now. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale begins Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale kicks off Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for the Arctic Monkeys’ U.K. and Ireland shows are on sale now, with select dates already sold out.

Get your tickets by visiting the Arctic Monkeys website.