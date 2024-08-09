Allow us to reintroduce Addison Rae. The TikTok-phenom-turned-pop-star dipped her toes into the music world with a 2021 single and 2023 EP that stirred some corners of the Internet and went platinum at gay pre-games across America, but with the arrival of her new single “Diet Pepsi” and ambiguous Instagram videos hinting at a much larger project in the works, Rae means business this time. Her fashion is ready for the moment, and on Aug. 8 she stepped out in Santa Monica wearing a true pop artist staple: a Jean-Paul Gaultier cone bra top.

We’ve already declared Summer 2024 as the season of the boobs, and Rae hammered home that point in the mauve velvet top co-designed by Lotta Volkova, worn with velvet aubergine leggings and a pair of peep-toe sandals. The music video for “Diet Pepsi” also sees the singer writhing around the backseat of a car in a bra and not much else.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

While some detractors may think her look too simple or downright silly, Rae knows that any good pop artist should be able to stand alone in a white T-shirt and jeans and still captivate. After all, the goddess of pop Britney Spears often wore little than a bra top and bikini shorts, and her disciples are merely taking pages from her playbook. If this first public appearance for Rae’s new era proves anything, she won’t be shy with her fashion or musical choices moving forward, so haters: Please pull up a chair and comment away — she’ll be smiling and welcoming you to the show.