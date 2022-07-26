Rihanna is continuing her street-style takeover following her bump-baring maternity style earlier this year. After giving birth to her baby boy in May and most recently, possibly expanding her Fenty empire into the haircare industry, the everything-mogul was spotted treating herself to a late-night date with her beau A$AP Rocky in yet another coveted outfit.

On Monday night, the couple was seen leaving their latest go-to restaurant spot, Carbone, in New York City, with the two coordinating in matching ‘fits. In a series of newly-released photos, A$AP Rocky was seen by Rih’s side wearing a blazer and knee-length navy blue shorts suit by Raf Simons, which he paired with a white graphic tee, black wrap-around sunglasses, and a pair of black and white Oxford shoes.

Beside him, the Anti singer stood out in a black silk corset top, adorned with a signature cone-shaped bust and matching form-fitting leggings from Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest capsule collection with power stylist Lotta Volkova. The ‘80s-inspired bralette and leggings set, labeled “Iconic,” takes cues from the designer’s beloved velvet cone dress from 1984. The pop star then completed her date-night outfit with a long black leather trench coat styled with crystal-embellished slingback pumps from The Attico, sleek black shades, and a mini satin Dior Saddle bag.

See Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s latest “going-out” outfits in full detail, below.