Chlöe Bailey’s Curly Beehive & More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of The Week

Now that we’ve reached October, celebrities are fully leaning into fall beauty trends. And as a lover of everything and anything related to autumn, I’ve never been more inspired.

At the end of Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya styled a suave up-do I’m already saving for the luxurious holiday parties I haven’t been invited to yet. On the makeup side of things, Nara Smith’s chestnut eyeshadow has me reaching for my neutrals palette. On the hair front, Chlöe Bailey has become a force with her inventive approach to styling locs. There’s truly so much to talk about.

Below, you’ll find the week’s best celebrity beauty looks that should definitely find their way onto your October mood board.

Zendaya’s Swirled Coiffure Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Yet another Zendaya picture to add to my Pinterest board. Easy to recreate? Definitely not. But you could show your hairstylist this elegant, swept-up ‘do for a fancy holiday soirée or fall wedding-guest look.

Selena Gomez’s High-Shine Side Bang The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images If there was an award for shiniest hair, Selena Gomez would definitely win. While out and about in New York City, the multihyphenate star donned flowing waves with fringe parted to the side. To recreate her gloss, trying using the Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray from roots to ends.

Zoey Deutch’s Tousled Mullet Bryan Bedder/Variety/Getty Images “Business in the front, party in the back” has never looked so good. Zoey Deutch styled her hair with a curled baby bang at a Variety event.

Margaret Qualley’s Lived-In Plait Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images News flash: You’ll be seeing a purposefully undone finish everywhere this fall. Start by weaving your hair into a French braid and then carefully pull out some loose strands for the effortless look Margaret Qualley styled at the Chanel SS2025 show in Paris.

Saoirse Ronan’s Brick-Toned Rouge Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her terra-cotta lips and sculpted bronze cheeks at the New York City screening of The Outrun, it seems like Saoirse Ronan’s makeup is taking took notes from the blonzing trend.

Lady Gaga’s Fiery Ombré Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images If Lady Gaga hasn’t inspired you to go red yet, you’re holding on strong. At the Los Angeles Premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, Mother sported a flaming, Harley Quinn-esque tint featuring an ombré effect at the roots.

Lindsey Normington’s Icy Shimmer VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images With Christina Aguilera’s recent lilac glimmer and Lindsey Normington’s frosted baby blue, it appears that shimmery pastel pigments are trending for fall. The actor was seen in the glacial hue while at the Los Angeles premiere of Anora. (Pat McGrath’s Mothership I: Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette has all the shades you need to recreate the look).

Chlöe Bailey’s Coiled Bouffant Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey’s magician hairstylist, Fesa Nu, has yet again proved that having locs shouldn’t limit your hair creativity. While winning Musician of the Year at the Glamour UK Women of The Year Awards in London, the “Treat Me” singer reached new heights with a plush caramel-toned beehive.

Anok Yai’s Naomi Campbell Nod WWD/WWD/Getty Images Bringing her fierceness off the runway and to the front row of Balenciaga’s Spring 2025 RTW show, Anok Yai went for sleek chocolate brown length with soft fringe. To eliminate frizz, lightly smooth a wax stick on the crown of the head.