Lady Gaga’s Crystal Teardrop & More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

I already have some big hair plans in the works, but there’s something in the air that might just make me pivot. That transformative energy most likely has to do with Fashion Month’s last act, during which famous people are pulling out all the stops with major switch-ups of their own.

At Mugler, Cardi B went for a high-editorial — and eye-obstructing — geometric fringe; in contrast, Blackpink’s Rosé traded her usual straight and smooth style for dainty ringlets to sit front row at Saint Laurent. And per usual, Zendaya had everyone in a chokehold when she substituted her sophisticated bob for mermaid waves. In makeup news, Lady Gaga set off at least 10 minutes’ worth of desperate zooming in on photos of her glittery tear, while Greta Lee’s full brows at Loewe might have persuaded me to set a daily calendar reminder to apply growth serum.

Decisions, decisions. Keep reading for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Rosalía’s Smudgy Birthday Glam Backgrid I will not be borrowing new-season Vaquera for my upcoming birthday, but I can much more easily recreate Rosalía’s intentionally smeary eye and glossy lip.

Camila Cabello’s Textured Shag Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Rabanne, Camila Cabello debuted a shoulder-length cut with side-swept bangs. If your hair is on the thinner side, you’re in luck — less density allows for easier manipulation and placement of the wispy front sections.

Lady Gaga’s 3D Tear Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images For those who love a good public cry, why not follow Lady Gaga’s lead and bedazzle your tears? At the UK premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga walked the red carpet in striking blue eyeshadow (makeup artist Sarah Tanno used a Lemonhead LA eye glitter) and a single Swarovski crystal.

Rosé’s Carrie Bradshaw Curls Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the Saint Laurent womenswear show in Paris, Rosé’s spiraling blonde curls were very reminiscent of everyone’s favorite fictional sex columnist. For the straight-haired among us, use a 1/2-inch-barrel wand and tease your roots to add volume.

Zendaya’s Aquatic Waves The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images Rivaling Kim Kardashian as the wet-look queen, Zendaya was seen in New York City with slicked-back, crinkled curls. Apply Bumble and bumble’s Gel Sculpting Medium to damp hair and scrunch for the same effect.

Greta Lee’s Mega-Fluffy Brows Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Chances are there’s at least some penciling-in going on here, but even so, that is one majestic set of arches (made even more so with the aid of a spoolie brush).

Cardi B’s V-Cut Bangs WWD/WWD/Getty Images Sitting in Mugler’s front row, the singer stepped out in inverted bangs that start short at the sides and get longer in the middle. Editorial? For sure. Practical? Maybe if you have some bobby pins for walking around.

Kylie Jenner’s Screen-Siren Waves Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna did it last week, which makes two recent votes in favor of the Veronica Lake “mysterious waterfall of hair over the eye.” Get your hot rollers and Mason Pearsons out, class.

Stephanie Hsu’s One-And-Done Face River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images “Real girls” do their makeup with a single product all over (whether they’ve lost their luggage or not), but so does Stephanie Hsu, who attended Giambattista Valli’s Paris show in an elevated tone-on-tone face with a well-hydrated, expensive-looking finish.