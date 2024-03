Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Like What (Freestyle)” - Cardi B The rap girls have been fighting — and the latest round is between Cardi B, spitting casual brags over Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B*tch,” and well, you can make your guesses.

“Von Dutch” - Charli XCX Charli XCX’s new era is not only here to make you dance, but also curb stomp and maim the hell out of everyone at the club.

“Broken Man” - St. Vincent After detours into ‘70s glam and latex-shiny pop, St. Vincent is back in her comfort zone — railing against outside forces over a heavy thrash of Nine Inch Nails-inspired industrial.

“stayinit” - Fred again... & Lil Yachty & Overmono Lil Yachty’s sweet falsetto forms the backbone of Fred again... and Overmono’s next transcendent club raiser.

“Underdressed At The Symphony” - Faye Webster It’s the sly side observations in Faye Webster’s understated songwriting that end up pummeling you over: “I know you haven't told your mother yet/ Cause she invited me over again.”

“Breakthrough” - Emmy Meli Emmy Meli, behind 2022’s TikTok-viral “I Am Woman,” is back and has pivoted from motivational anthems to a strain of pop with more delightful edges.

“✧ Ɉ​ᵾ​ng​Ҟ​ooҟ – Talk To Me” - Two Shell One of the U.K.’s most elusive dance duos just dropped a soaring, ‘90s boy band-esque serenade to BTS’ Jungkook (titled in that way, and only available to hear on Bandcamp, to avoid legal issues, we imagine).

“He Is On His Way Home, We Don’t Live Together” - Anastasia Coope This song by Anastasia Coope sounds like a Victorian-era psychotic break, complete with a haunting child chorus, fevered thought spirals, and an abrupt rock opera outro.

“Money Shows” - John Glacier Hackney rapper John Glacier raps in a poetic monotone, spinning simple but evocative imagery: “leave like the summer trees,” or “long days ‘cuz I know about pain.” In the background, if you listen closely, you can hear Eartheater’s howls.

“I Keep Changing” - h.pruz Any type of growth comes inherently with decay and grief, as Brooklyn singer-songwriter h. pruz’s stormy but stunning new song exemplifies.