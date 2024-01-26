Megan Thee Stallion is out for blood. Ever since the Hot Girl rapper kicked off her latest era with “Cobra” — her first album cycle as an independent artist — there’s been no shortage of Reputation-era theatrics and snake allegories, and that extends to her latest release, “Hiss,” which dropped on Jan. 26.

Produced by the Bay Area brothers Bankroll Got It alongside Meg’s usual collaborators Lil Ju and Shawn “Source” Jarrett, “Hiss” is a verbal assault, where she disses, openly rants about, and calls out exes, former friends, and industry enemies over a tight three minutes. Megan might’ve been playing pop girl recently but her latest track is a jolting reminder that she’s a no ersatz rapper and can bar-battle it out with the best of them any day. And after her turbulent, trauma-filled past three years in the spotlight, she’s got plenty to air. Below, we investigate the meaning behind seven of the most incendiary lyrics (and share our guesses on who they’re aimed at).

“I’m sexy AF and I’m freaky get who ever I want ini mini/ Why the fuck would I stay with a nigga that’s weak in sheets and don’t know how to please me”

Megan Thee Stallion is, as far as we know, single, after splitting ways with her previous boyfriend and rapper Pardison Fontaine sometime in late 2022, early 2023. It ended messily, with Meg seemingly accusing him of cheating on “Cobra,” and though we can’t confirm how Fontaine is in the “sheets,” this lyric feels like an obvious continuation of that narrative.

“Bodies on bodies on bodies on bodies/ Say he fucked Megan and now he the topic”

After their break-up, Fontaine did go on a spree of podcast shows to talk about their split and deny that he cheated, but this lyric could also be a general remark about the social clout now built into Megan’s sexual relationships. The life of being a Hot Girl!

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan/ These hoes mad at Megan’s Law”

For those unread about the law, Megan’s Law is the name of the 1996 federal legislation which made it a requirement for convicted sex offenders to register in a state’s public database — something Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, recently failed to do and for which he was arrested.

Minaj and Megan’s beef seemingly goes back to 2022, when they fell out for mysterious reasons; on the very next line on “Hiss” Megan even states straight up she doesn’t “really know what the problem is.” But according to Minaj, things apparently stem back to a fuzzy award show encounter involving alcohol and the possible mention of abortion? It’s unclear. What is though, is that after this bar, the bad blood surely isn’t dispersing anytime soon.

“N*gga ain’t you hear ? I ain’t scared of d*ck/ Any man go against me I handle shIt/ I’m the Teflon don in the court room/ They be throwing that dirt don’t sh*t stick”

Teflon is the “impenetrable” coating making up non-stick pans, just like Megan was in her very public legal battle against Tory Lanez regarding the 2020 incident of him shooting her in the foot. Lanez was officially convicted of the crime in Dec. 2022, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“These n*ggas hate on BBLS and be walking around with the same scars”

Fans seem to believe this innocuous line is directed at Drake, who has a song called “BBL Love,” (on which he muses about real love and fake butts) and was recently subject to a wild rumor that he, too, got a BBL. It’s unfounded (for now).

“Say b*tch ass n*gga don’t type me nothing else, don’t write me nothing else, download J pay since y’all niggas got so much to say or schedule a conjugal visit or something.”

Meg’s second note-worthy reference to Lanez occurs at the end of the track, where she brings up JPay, the money transfer serviced used to send funds to those in prison, conjugal visits, and writing letters — which, while this is the first we’ve heard of Megan allegedly receiving notes directly from Lanez, the rapper did go on a spree of letter-writing ahead of his conviction.

“All of you bitches is weak on the Bible talking shit from where no one can find you/I could never be judged by a bitch that was dancing making R. Kelly go viral”

Finally, after a bunch of digging and research about one of the wildest lines on “Hiss”, we’ve sadly come up empty. There’s no strong evidence on who this one is about but one thing’s clear: Nothing’s off-limits when you get on Megan’s bad side.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” is out now.