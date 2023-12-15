The Mean Girls Soundtrack Is Off To A Strong Start

When the first trailer for the upcoming Mean Girls remake dropped in November, something was a little off. All the sassy jokes, beloved characters, and perfect balance of dumb and risqué humor were there, but there was nary a crumb of music. It had us second-guessing: Wait, this is a musical, right? (It is.) But our worries have been put to rest on Dec. 15 as the world finally got its first taste of the new soundtrack with the release of Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Not My Fault” — a perfect Regina George anthem if we’ve ever heard one.

The origin of the title actually goes back to a quote said by Cady in the film when she screams, “It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me or something” at her ex-BFF Janis Ian. But Rapp and Meg’s new duet is a Regina track through and through (after all, she is Cady’s blueprint): a bubbly pop anthem that fizzes like pink Champagne that’s filled with classic Regina sass. “It’s not my fault you gotta pay for what I get for free,” taunts Rapp, who plays the head Plastic in the film. Meg’s feature, while a surprise, makes total sense as she reminds everyone that she’s the “Black Regina George.” (The big question now is whether she’ll have a cameo in the movie.)

After the somewhat lackluster trailer, we’re now, dare we say, excited for this reboot? The film drops in theaters on Jan. 12, the same day the soundtrack arrives.