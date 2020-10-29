Beauty
On Wednesday’s, wear pink lipstick.
You don't need a cake filled with rainbows and smiles to transform your beauty routine into something straight from Mean Girls. Instead, check out five of the movie's most amped up scenes, and take your beauty cues from an '00s film filled with gloss, pink, and perfectly styled hair.
