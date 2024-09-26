What The Jenner Sisters & Hunter Schafer Wore To Rosalía’s Parisian Birthday Party

The glitterati is gathering in Paris for fashion week, and Dior ambassador and Libra Rosalía capitalized on all her famous friends being in the same city for once to celebrate her 32nd birthday in style. She took over the Hôtel Particulier in Montmartre for the night, and stocked the rooms of the party with everything Rosalía-coded: silver trays of cigarettes, T-shirts that read “I got bizcochito’d last night at Rosalía’s birthday party,” matchboxes promoting her brand-new song “Omega,” and of course, lots of well-dressed stars. Everyone from the Jenner sisters to Hunter Schafer and Petra Collins turned up to honor Motomamí, and the looks did not disappoint. Keep scrolling to see what everyone wore.

Rosalía in Vaquera Backgrid

Hunter Schafer Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner & Anastasia Karanikolaou Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Backgrid

Camila Cabello

Willow in Acne Studios Shutterstock

Stella Maxwell & Barbara Palvin

Irina Shayk & Riccardo Tisci Backgrid