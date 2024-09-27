Disco balls and UFOs — that’s how Charlotte Lawrence summed up her experience at the Rabanne Spring/Summer 2025 show, which just walked in Paris on Sept. 25. Whereas creative director Julien Dossena presented a highly wearable collection to bookend what’s been deemed the “most expensive bag in the world” due to its 18-karat, solid-gold construction, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter and model was all liquid silver in a clingy dress (with a hip-high slit) that draped like mercury.

But before Lawrence — who was recently snapped in NYLON’s best party photos of New York Fashion Week — buckled up her matching metallic wedges and slung on one of the house’s much-loved chainmail bags, she posed for some photos documenting her getting-ready process. You might be gratified to see that hers, perhaps like yours, includes some lolling around clad in a bathrobe, a final touch-up (with a Rabanne eyeshadow quad), and some more pictures to make the best use out of a mirrored elevator.

Jeff Thibodeau Quick pre-show touch-up with the Rabanne Handbag Palette.

Jeff Thibodeau My Rabanne makeup glam for the show by the amazing Loftjet and Ricky Fraser.

Jeff Thibodeau Pre-show excitement.

Jeff Thibodeau Ready to head out the door wearing Rabanne.

Jeff Thibodeau The final look!

Jeff Thibodeau Love the classic Rabanne pieces. This bag is a favorite.

Jeff Thibodeau Fun in the hotel elevator.