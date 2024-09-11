Lisa Is “Approaching Her Bad-Girl Era”

Life imitates art — and as Lisa of Blackpink watches a playback and gives notes to her dancers in a new Bose campaign video, she’s conceivably doing much of the same in the final rehearsals ahead of her VMAs performance on Sept. 11.

Titled “Hear It All. All The Time.,” the audio-equipment brand’s latest advertising push focuses on the pre-show energy inside the fictional Saarinen and Varier set-designed artists’ greenrooms of the K-pop idol, Tyla, Central Cee, and Don Toliver. (The conceit is that the Ultra Open Earbuds’ cuff-shaped design ensures that a musician never misses their “you’re on in five” cue.) But as Lisa tells NYLON via voice note, the actual last last thing she does before going onstage isn’t a special vocal warm-up or a 15-step secret handshake — it’s looking in the mirror. Even more down to earth? Her surprisingly modest rider, which she says consists of hand warmers, chocolate milk, and cups of instant noodles. (According to this YouTuber, who has the screenshot receipts to prove it, Lisa’s preferred flavor is allegedly Mama’s creamy shrimp tom yum.)

And while we can surmise that more of the aforementioned Thai noodles fueled the making of the thumping, assertive single “Rockstar” — which also launched a thousand celestial tops this summer — Lisa says she’s about to move on to a new aesthetic. “The star top [was] a cool statement piece for ‘Rockstar,’ and I’m so happy people loved it,” she says. “I’m approaching my bad-girl era, so something that can bring out that vibe will be my next trend.” Continuing the fashion chat, Lisa confirms that the White Lotus baby souvenir tee she wore in a much-speculated-about Instagram was indeed a gift for the cast.

With my remaining one allotted voice note, I had to ask about her collaboration with Rosalía. “I was always a big fan of her, and I got an amazing song,” Lisa says. “And I really wanted her to collab, and luckily, she said yes.” Maybe when you’re a global phenomenon who’s forging an already-booming solo career in music and TV, it really is as simple as that.