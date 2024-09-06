This year’s Video Music Awards are already shaping up to be a can’t-miss pop-culture event. With Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty as a host and performer, Katy Perry getting her flowers as the Video Vanguard recipient, and debut performances from stars like Chappell Roan and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, the night is bound to be nothing short of legendary. (Oh, and not to mention the alleged musical love triangle that may get a new development as Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello are all slated to perform.)

But if you can believe it, there are going to be even more stars taking the VMAs stage on Sept. 11. Here, NYLON exclusively reveals the list of presenters who will get their moment in the spotlight, including Paris Hilton — who just performed at NYLON’s New York Fashion Week party — Tinashe, Addison Rae, Suki Waterhouse, Naomi Scott, Halle Bailey, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Damiano David, and Lil Nas X. Alessandra Ambrosio, Cyndi Lauper, Miranda Lambert, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, DANNA, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Jordan Chiles, and Thalía are also scheduled to hand out moon man awards.

MTV has also unveiled the two artists who will perform on the Extended Play Stage: Jessie Murph and Teddy Swims, who are both nominated for Push Performance of the Year. Murph is also nominated for Best Collaboration, while Swims is up for Best Alternative, Best New Artist, and Song of the Year.

Additionally, Le Sserafim will perform during the VMAs pre-show. The K-pop group is nominated in the Push Performance of the Year category.

The awards show airs Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.