NYLON’s Kicking Off New York Fashion Week With Paris Hilton

Going out is in NYLON’s DNA, and this New York Fashion Week, we’re throwing our splashiest, most-likely-to-be-the-talk-of-the-town NYLON Nights party yet.

Among the main draws: Paris Hilton, who will be performing live ahead of the release of her pop-music-saving sophomore studio album, Infinite Icon. (Here’s hoping we’ll get an early listen of “Stay Young” and/or “If the Earth Is Spinning.”) DJs Mia Moretti and Beau Cruz will also take the stage at the downtown venue, which NYLON’s experiential team has transformed into an audiovisual feast with 10,000 animated butterflies, a terabyte of other custom graphics and artwork, and countless hours of manpower (seriously — we’ve practically been working on this since the gates closed on NYLON House at Coachella).

We’ll be taking you inside the evening and into the wee hours with a live-ish blog and much more insider coverage, so make sure to check back here for all the juicy overheards, who-wore-whats, and highly detailed morning-after debriefs later this week. But for now, we leave you with the best photos from February’s event for a preview of what’s to come.