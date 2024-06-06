This week, Blackpink’s Lisa officially joined TikTok for one important reason: to tease her next music project. In her first video on the platform, the 27-year old showed off an outfit consisting of a mini Diesel purse, a Gallery Department T-shirt, and studded Acne Studios jeans as she danced to a snippet of her new music. The Thai-born idol’s forthcoming release sounds right at home with her high-octane hits like “Money” and “Lalisa,” which peaked at 90 and 84, respectively, on Billboard’s Hot 100. As one of the more successful solo musicians of her group, Lisa’s return to music has been one of the most anticipated releases in Kpop.

The TikTok sound she used is called “COMING SOON - LISA '' and bears the logo of her new production company, LLOUD. By the end of 2023, it was announced that the four members declined to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, their longtime label and agency. While they did renew their contract as a group, the four members became free agents as far as their individual partnerships, acting careers and solo music endeavors go. Since then, all four members have been focusing on nurturing their individual careers. For Lisa, that meant starting a new label and entertainment company, called LLOUD, which is how she is releasing her first record as an independent artist.

In addition to maintaining her relationships with Bulgari and Celine, she also recently branched out and designed her own collection for Kith Women. Fellow Blackpink members can be expected to follow a similar pattern: After her appearance in Sam Levinson’s The Idol and performing at Coachella with Blackpink, Jennie launched her own label, Odd Atelier, in December. And eldest member, Jisoo, launched her own label, BLISOO earlier this year. While Rosé has not made any announcement about starting her own label, she is working on new music. All signs point to a year of Blackpink solos, and Lisa seems to be leading the charge.