Balenciaga Haute Couture Welcomes The Next Gen Of It Girls

June 26’s Balenciaga haute couture show had plenty of noteworthy moments: Katy Perry’s ab-bearing look, dramatic feather headpieces on the runway, and a new guard of future It girls in attendance. Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, and Maya Rudolph were each joined by their daughters, and the pairings proved to be some of the most fashionable duos at the function.

Watts — wearing a deconstructed white coat and black skirt — was accompanied by 15-year-old Kai, who posed in a dramatic black lace ensemble. Just months earlier, Kai attended Dior’s pre-fall show.

Kidman also brought along her 15-year-old daughter Sunday Rose. The duo wore matching middle parts and coordinating all-black looks: a short-sleeve, floor-length gown and a velvet mini dress with dramatic shoulders, respectively. (If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell them apart.)

Rudolph’s plus-one was her 18-yea-old daughter Pearl Minnie Anderson, who was named after Rudolph’s mother, the singer Minnie Ripperton. While Rudolph posed in a silky blue printed dress, her daughter chose a black velvet body-con look. Rudolph told WWD that this was her first time attending the Paris couture shows.