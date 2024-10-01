Miu Miu Models Wore Glitter Eye Shadow As Lip Liner & We’re Mesmerized

It is no surprise that the godmother of makeup, Dame Pat McGrath, has been booked and busy this fashion month. From color-blocked eyes at the Alaïa show to soft glam at Stella McCartney, our makeup Mother has been churning out unforgettable looks that will live rent free in our heads for months (and years) to come. But arguably the most subtle, yet stunning look of all has to be the glitter lip liner she orchestrated for Miu Miu’s S/S 2025 show in Paris.

Over the past several months, the idea of having a variety of custom “lip combos” in your makeup arsenal has taken off on social media (just search #lipcombo on TikTok for inspo). Today, Pat McGrath gave us new mix that doesn’t involve your traditional liner-lipstick, but instead a surprising medium: glitter eye shadow.

In her Instagram stories, the makeup legend shared that she used the Luminous Legends: Mega Eye Shadow Palette from her namesake beauty brand to create the dazzling lip look. She applied the palette’s glitter pigments in pink, gold, and silver as a makeshift lip liner around the lips with a skinny lip brush, leaving the center of the lips bare. The liner was hyper-defined in the cupid’s bow and bottom center of the lip, then faded out before reaching the outer corners for a floating effect. She finished the look by patting her brand’s Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo on models’ cheekbones to add an otherworldly glow.

This is a runway look that is pure Pat: statement-making, head-turning and utterly unique. But unlike some of McGrath’s other creation (i.e. her iconic, glistening doll look from John Galliano for Maison Margiela), this one feels like something even makeup newbies could potentially pull off. We suggest starting with a pink shimmer liner if you’re feeling shy, then swiching to gold or silver for more wow factor. If you don’t love the lip liner on it’s own, just add a clear lip gloss or a complementary matte lipstick in the center and blend, blend, blend; try Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil or PAT McGRATH Labs MatteTrance™ Lipstick in Christy. Finish off with a smudged black liner and you’ve got your next going-out look in the bag.