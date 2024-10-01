Kylie Jenner’s Miu Miu Dress Was A Tease For The Runway Show

The Kylie Jenner seal of approval during fashion week is not an easy coup — just ask Schiaparelli, whose show she has exclusively attended the last few seasons. But when she stepped out at The Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala on Sept. 28, fashionista’s eyes and ears perked up when she wore a custom Miu Miu dress. Would she break from tradition and attend the show? Alas, she did not, but the dress seemed to tease the strapless, fold-over style that walked the runway on Oct. 1.

Her BoF gala look was more in line with Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway, where ladylike coats and dresses were bedecked with old brooches and gave off the air of a girl playing dress-up in her great aunt’s dressing room. The Spring/Summer 2025 runway was more relaxed, with cotton tube tops folded over on themselves and worn over strappy camis, carrying through the naiveté that was shown last season.

This isn’t the first time King Kylie has worn something that later debuted on the runway: She’s essentially done that for the last three Schiaparelli shows she’s attended. Although she didn’t turn up for Miu Miu, there was still obviously much to be thankful for: Addison Rae, Nara Smith, and Camila Cabello all turned up to support the likes of celebrity models Hillary Swank, Alexa Chung, and Cara Delevingne, who made her return to the runway for Mrs. Prada’s kooky brand. With a lineup like that, and a test model like Kylie, it’s no wonder the brand is the hottest in the world acccording to Lyst.