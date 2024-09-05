After dropping what handily became the dress of the summer, Kylie Jenner and Khy are back to claim fall — and this time, they’re bringing on a friend.

On Sep. 5th, Jenner released Drop 011, the brand’s first print collaboration done together with designer Johannes Boehl Cronau, founder and Creative Director of Berlin-based label ioannes. The collection is both bold and minimalist at the same time; the collab’s centerpiece is bright peony graphic grounded by ‘90s silhouettes: A-line skirts, tube tops, trousers, etc. Done in two color-ways — black and hot pink — and a smoothing stretch fabric, it’s ideal for mix and matching within the 10 pieces that make up the collection.

“[It’s] simple, eloquent, [and] kind of dangerous,” Cronau says of the collaboration, while Jenner calls it “striking” and “artistic.” Here, NYLON speaks exclusively with Jenner about working with up-and-coming designers, teasing new collections on Instagram before they drop, and more.

How do you find and discover new brands? And when did you first hear of ioannes?

I’m always on the lookout for up-and-coming designers that have a unique perspective and fresh ideas. I love to support smaller brands that are doing something different and exciting. I’ve worn ioannes for years — the bold prints really drew my attention when I first found the brand. Johannes was the perfect designer to call on for our first print collaboration. It was incredible to work with him on this drop and bring something so new to Khy.

How did you land on this big graphic floral for the anchor of the collection?

The print was the result of working closely with Johannes, who is a master at creating beautiful prints and graphic art. I knew we could bring this floral print to life in a really striking way with Khy. I love that it was created using real peonies — it’s so artistic, but the pieces are still very wearable. The hot pink peony against the black and pink backgrounds creates such a cool contrast.

Before the drop, you posted a tease wearing one of the dresses on your IG story — I recognized it because I had a sneak peek when working on this story, but most people had no idea it was the new collection. Do you read the replies for people’s early reactions before they even know what they are actually looking at?

It’s a lot of fun teasing the collections on social and getting that initial reaction from our customers. I design these collections for them, so listening to their feedback is important to me. It makes me so excited to reveal the full drop, even after just hearing they love one of the colors or styles they’ve seenso far.

When are you reaching for the black pieces in this collection vs. the pink ones?

The black is a go-to. It’s very chic and a bit more edgy. It’s something I’d wear any day. The pink is like the black’s more girly sister. It’s so feminine and fun, and I love it for a party, vacation, or girls night. But the best part about both colors is that everything can be dressed up or down. We wanted to create something that felt extremely versatile. This collection truly captures the essence of luxury fashion for everyday wear.