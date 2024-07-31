These days, Kylie Jenner isn’t just wearing must-have dresses — she’s designing them. Her new clothing label KHY has released eight different collections since its inception in late 2023, and they’ve all been on-trend with plenty of sexy going-out tops and, more recently, swimwear. One silhouette in particular caught our eye, plus the eyes of many an influencer and style star: the asymmetrical dress featuring twisted strands that hug the arm, known as the Stretch Twist Dress. Not only is it offered in two lengths, six colors, and a multitude of sizes, but it comes with a built-in styling hack that immediately adds intrigue without any finagling involved. After spotting the red mini on her sister Khloé and Alix Earle, plus the top version on Kendall, we can safely call it the dress of the summer.

Twisted-top dresses have been spotted on It Girls this summer already, like the red number Dua Lipa wore in Kosovo on July 29. We also saw a few coverable styles on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, with Tory Burch and Maison Margiela showing scrunched, bunched, and braided dresses. But Kylie’s is our ultimate pick for a few reasons: its affordability, its accessibility, and its A-list endorsements. Plus, the tomato shade looks damn good with a tan and some gold jewelry.

While most of the Stretch Twist dresses are very much still sold out, the website is restocking select styles. Even if your ideal fabric and size are out of stock, don’t fret, as the brand originally debuted the twisted dress in Drop 004, and the girlies loved it so much she brought it back for Drop 006 in the red-hot color way. Moral of the story? Run up your credit cards, sell it all out, and just maybe we’ll get a restock so you can match Earle’s Surf Lodge freak.