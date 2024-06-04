Kylie Jenner’s KHY Is For The Girls Who Love Going Out And Being Comfortable

In 2024, the girls don’t need much for a good night out on the town. We love a chatty dinner with friends, a few cocktails at a new bar, and being in bed by midnight. If duty calls and the group chat is really going out, we’re at least going to wear a comfortable outfit to shake *ss at the club and not a mini dress with stilettos.

This spring, I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve pulled up to the club more times than one in Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand KHY, which the media mogul says is “redefining the modern wardrobe.” Although I haven’t tried Jenner’s other business ventures — there’s her canned vodka seltzer line Sprinter, her debut fragrance Cosmic, and of course, the OG Kylie Cosmetics — KHY felt like a good place to start. Everything on the site is styled interchangeably, and I, for one, am a big fan of clothing that serves multiple looks. The brand’s stellar Instagram and campaign imagery finally did me in, and I ordered the Sueded Stretch Knotted Top and Sueded Stretch Cutout Skirt set. As soon as I had both in my possession, I was truly shocked by how irresistibly soft the brushed, suede-like fabric is.

While I had my initial reservations that these new pieces would get lost in the pool of other hyped-up loungewear brands sitting idle in my closet, I was quickly proven wrong. The label’s premium essentials have quickly revamped my wardrobe while alleviating the stress of putting an elaborate outfit together. (Bonus: Pricing runs from $28 to $198.)

What I love most about KHY is that there really are no limits on when you can wear the clothing. The pieces transition well from a.m. to p.m. plans, allowing me to travel with ease no matter where the day takes me — whether it’s the office or happy hour, and even running errands with my dog. My other KHY favorites include the Long Sleeve Tie Tee and the Classic Straight Leg Denim, both of which hug my body like a second skin. Then again, if you’re also of the mindset that comfort comes first and no article of clothing can’t be worn out (when styled correctly), I can confidently say that KHY belongs in the club.

Kelly Reed wearing KHY's Long Sleeve Tie Tee. Kelly Reed

The entrepreneur’s latest catalog of off-duty clothing only furthers the idea that it’s less about what you wear than how you wear it — and finding a way to feel sexy in even the most basic of wardrobe essentials can unlock a new power within. Thanks to King Kylie, the girls are here for a comfortable good time (not a long one) this summer.