17 Night Out-Proof Hair and Makeup Essentials

These products will keep you looking good until the lights come on.

For over a year, sweaty clubs, busy bars, and crowded concerts were considered a thing of the past. Now, the promise (or the threat, depending how you look at it) of social interaction is looming large. Birthday parties! Concerts! Girls’ trips! Just good old fashioned nights-on-the-town! While many of us missed the ritual of getting ready while listening to music and spending half an hour blending out your eyeshadow, no one missed wandering into a grimy bar bathroom only to discover that your mascara is smeared and your hair has fallen flat.

It’s time to relearn how to put your party face on and make it last.

With the re-entry to society aligning with the hottest days of late summer, it’s time to call in extra help from the cavalcade of long-wearing, water-proof, and otherwise dance-resistant makeup and hair products. With proper preparation, you’ll never dab your face with toilet paper or tie your hair up in a messy bun again.

Forever Foundation
Dior

In order for your coverage to last into the wee hours, your foundation needs to be matte. This one gives you a velvet skin finish that stays put.

Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer
Lancôme

Concealer has a bad reputation for creasing and caking after a few laughs and a few cocktails. This one has a comfortable matte finish, but is sweat-resistant and won’t settle into fine lines.

The Silk Powder Protective Setting Powder
Tatcha

Baking is out. Too much powder can cake up as the night goes on. However, using a light translucent powder on your t-zone and to set concealer will help keep everything in its place for hours.

Prep+ Prime Fix+
MAC

No going out look is complete without a hit of Fix+.

Major Dimension Precision Gel Liner
Patrick Ta

Gel eyeliner is the best for getting into your water line or smoking out your lashline. Give this one a few seconds to set and then it won’t budge all night.

Always on Cream Eyeshadow
Smashbox

Cream eye shadow has bolder payoff and lasts longer than regular powder shadows. This one comes in 15 shades — from neutral taupes and browns to bright jewel tones — so you can create any look you want with extra staying power.

Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner
Marc Jacobs Beauty

Make sure you have a good makeup remover on hand for this liquid eyeliner. It will not come off until you’re good and ready to wash your face.

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila

The liquid shadow base not only makes this glitter easy to apply, but it also prevents sparkles from ending up all over the rest of your face.

Legit Lashes Waterproof Topcoat
Huda Beauty

This clear gel mascara top coat makes your favorite mascara smear-proof. No need to fear accidental racoon eyes.

24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel
Benefit

Consider this super sticky gel temporary brow lamination in a tube. It will keep every tiny hair in place.

Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Maybelline New York

This long-wearing matte liquid lip is so transfer proof, you won’t even see lipstick on your cocktail straw. Ringing in at under $10, it’s a total steal.

Parchment Paper Oil-Blotting Sheets
Beauty Bakerie

These blotting papers slip easily into a tiny going-out bag and can take down forehead shine without disturbing your makeup if you get a little dewy on the dance floor.

Très Set Structure Spray
Oribe

Prepping your hair with a pre-blowout product does more than prevent heat damage from your hot tools. It will also help give your hair extra memory and hold once you style it.

Perfect hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Living Proof

Blasting your roots with dry shampoo before heading out will help prevent sweat from causing your hair to fall limp once things heat up.

Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray
R+Co

Moisture is your hair’s greatest enemy, and hydrating and sealing anti-humidity spray can help stave off the poof.

Black Polybands
Scuni x Morgan Simianer

Using multiple teeny, strong hair elastics to create the base of your hairstyle will make sure your space buns, ponytails, or baby braids stay structured. Larger elastics stretch out and slip out of your hair more easily.

Compressed Micro Mist Level 4 Super Hold Hair Spray
TRESemme

Flyaways won’t be a concern if you finish your hairstyle with this strong, yet non-crunchy hairspray.